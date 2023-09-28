Highlights Liverpool's 7-0 win over Manchester United in the 2022/23 season is considered one of the most humiliating results in United's recent history.

Virgil van Dijk, who played in that game, recently trolled a United fan about the result in a light-hearted video.

Liverpool and United will face each other again on December 6 and April 6 in the upcoming season, with the Reds currently in much better form.

Liverpool fans will always remember their home Premier League game against Manchester United in the 2022/23 season. After losing 2-1 at Old Trafford in August, the Reds were looking to get revenge in the return fixture on March 5. They managed to get what they wanted in some style.

Despite not being in the best of form, Jurgen Klopp's side ran riot as they humiliated their fierce rivals in Merseyside. The first half was closely contested with both sides having chances, but Liverpool went into half-time with a one-goal advantage courtesy of Cody Gakpo's 43rd minute goal.

Liverpool never looked back from there as they found the back of the net six times in the second half. Quickfire goals from Darwin Nunez and Gakpo gave the home side a 3-0 lead five minutes into the second 45 minutes. The Reds were suddenly dominating proceedings and United simply had no answer.

Another goal from Nunez and a brace from Mohamed Salah meant Liverpool were leading 6-0 with seven minutes remaining. Roberto Firmino got in on the act and scored what turned out to be the final goal of the game in the 88th minute. It was the perhaps the most humiliating result in United's recent history and without doubt one of the best wins in Liverpool's.

Goalscorers in Liverpool 7-0 Man United - March 5, 2022 Scoreline (minute) Cody Gakpo 1-0 (43') Darwin Nunez 2-0 (47') Cody Gakpo 3-0 (50') Mohamed Salah 4-0 (66') Darwin Nunez 5-0 (75') Mohamed Salah 6-0 (83') Roberto Firmino 7-0 (88')

Virgil van Dijk trolls United fan about that 7-0 win

Virgil van Dijk played the full 90 minutes that day and now, six months on, the Dutchman has trolled a United fan in relation to the historic result. The 32-year-old appeared on Pro Direct Soccer's 'Guess the Song' video alongside Manchester United fan Harry Pinero. With the score 7-6 to Pinero, Van Dijk decided to remind him about that result in March 2023.

"Ok, 7-6 let's go," Pinero said, to which Van Dijk replied: "You like seven, no? Sorry..."

Pinero's shock was evident as he said: "You lot call that shade? You like the seven, yeah?" He sarcastically added: "That was good. That was good. Well done!"

Pinero continued: "You lot [Liverpool] took inches off [my hairline]. That was one of the worst days of my life and you were responsible for that." Van Dijk showed no remorse as he said before bursting out laughing: "I tried my best."

Van Dijk wasn't done there, though. At the end of the video, Van Dijk thanks his fans for their support and says he is very proud after beating Pinero. After being asked whether the achievement is bigger than the Champions League and Premier League that he won, the Liverpool defender cheekily replied: "It is maybe bigger than the 7-0 against United."

Pinero then accidentally says 'mo' instead of 'more', to which Van Dijk quickly said: "Mo? Mo Salah always scoring against you!" Van Dijk burst out laughing once more as Pinero walked off and the video came to an end.

When do Liverpool next play Manchester United?

Liverpool and Man United have had contrasting starts to the 2023/24 campaign. The Reds have started off really well and are currently second in the Premier League, having won five and drawn one of their opening six games. United, on the other hand, are languishing in ninth having picked up just nine points from their first six matches.

The two sides will do battle for the first time this season on December 6 when the Reds welcome United to Anfield. United will then host Liverpool on April 6.