If Liverpool fans were not hurt by their premature exit from the Champions League after Paris Saint-Germain triumphed on penalties, a video of Virgil van Dijk speaking to chiefs of the latter would have done – and the contents of said discussion have now been revealed.

Arne Slot’s men, perhaps by virtue of finishing top of Europe’s top table league phase, were one of the favourites to reign supreme in Munich at the end of May but will not be lifting the big-eared trophy after Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones missed from the spot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jones, joining John Terry’s miss in the 2008 final, is just the second Englishman to miss in a Champions League penalty shootout.

As the Anfield faithful came to their senses that it’s only the Premier League and the League Cup left to play for, Van Dijk – whose current terms come to an end at the end of the campaign – was busy chatting away with Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos.

The PSG stars – including the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha and Gianluigi Donnarumma – were still in the changing rooms in the aftermath of their win and the Dutchman first crossed paths with Al-Khelaifi before being joined by Campos.

Since, those associated with the Reds have been screwing over whether their captain was exchanging simple pleasantries or whether there was a potential chat over whether Van Dijk would be open to moving to Parc des Princes this summer.

According to French publication RMC Sport, the central defender simply wanted to apologise for his previous comments on France's top division, Ligue 1, during the half-time interval of their first leg in the French capital.

After Ibrahima Konate walked away unscathed after barging into the back of his compatriot Bradley Barcola, an outraged Campos was complaining to the referees before Van Dijk’s eight-word response started to begin doing the rounds. He said:

Come on, this is not Ligue 1 bro.

Luckily for the supporters of the Anfield club, Van Dijk’s conversation – which included a warm embrace between the two – was simply apologetic rather than pencilling in meetings or drawing up potential contracts for the future.

After exiting Europe’s premier competition and on whether a contract extension is on the cards, Van Dijk – widely regarded as one of the best defenders in world football right now – insisted that he ‘has no idea’ about what the future holds, per James Pearce.

“I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely, I have no idea. It is not on hold. Nothing is on hold. I keep saying the same thing. There are 10 games to go and that is my full focus,” the 33-year-old Dutchman said when quizzed post-match.