Footage has emerged of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk giving his teammates a motivational pep talk ahead of the Reds' 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday. Arne Slot's men faced one of their toughest tests since the Dutchman took over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer, but goals from Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones were enough to secure the three points and keep Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

In the hours following the important victory, a behind-the-scenes video was released on Liverpool's YouTube channel, which includes a rousing speech from the 33-year-old. This has only emphasised the defender's importance to his team, following the news that he is negotiating a new contract at Anfield, with his current £220k p/w deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Van Dijk Inspires Teammates to Chelsea Victory

The veteran issued a clear message ahead of kick-off

In the video below, Van Dijk is seen addressing his teammates as they prepared to take to the pitch. As they gathered together, the Dutchman issued a rallying cry, warning them of the tough challenge ahead and declaring a sense of urgency for the battle to come. He proclaimed:

"Come on boys. How much do you want it? We will fight, show quality, togetherness. The most important thing is no matter what, there will be difficult moments today. Be ready. Be ready. Come on boys, let's go."

There was also another moment that caught the eye as the former Southampton man banded his teammates together before entering for the second half. (Skip to 10:45 on the video):

With his leadership qualities on full display, the clip serves as further evidence of how invaluable Van Dijk remains to Liverpool, even as he approaches the latter stages of his career. Regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest-ever defenders, the veteran has confirmed that he is in talks over a new deal to extend his stay on Merseyside, as revealed by the Daily Mail.

"What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up and we will see," the Dutchman stated. "My very full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else.

"I feel very good, physically, mentally and I am having fun. Right now, my full commitment and focus is on Liverpool and to be successful this season. So we will see."

