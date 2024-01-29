Highlights Van Dijk uncertain about future with Liverpool after Klopp's departure announcement. Wants clarity on club's long-term vision.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he is unwilling to commit his future to the Reds until he has clarity of the club's long-term vision. His comments came just days after manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed he will be leaving Anfield after nine years at the end of the season.

Van Dijk is one of three names whose contracts are up ahead of 2025. Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the two other names whose current deals are set to expire in the near future. The star defender, who has been at the club since 2018, wants to see what happens after Klopp leaves before signing a new deal at Anfield.

Van Dijk was speaking after Liverpool's win against Championship side Norwich City in the fourth-round of the FA Cup. The Dutchman netted the Reds' fourth goal in their victory and will now face the winner of Watford's clash with Southampton.

Speaking after the showdown at Anfield, per the Daily Mail, the 32-year-old revealed he is unsure what's next following the recent announcement about Klopp. Asked if he sees himself as part of the post-Klopp era, Van Dijk said:

That's a big question. I don't know.

Klopp will be joined in departing by sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, plus coaches Pep Lijnders, Peter Krawietz and Vitor Matos. The captain was quizzed on how he only has 18 months left on his deal and replied:

That's correct. Good maths. I don't know. The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known. To replace not only the manager but the whole staff, there are so many things that will change. I'm very curious which direction that will go in but when that will be announced we will see our situation. I can't say much about it. It will be the end of Klopp's era and I am still part of it. That's why I don't like to talk about it. That is my main focus. We will see at the end of the season, hopefully we will have the success we all dream of and by then probably there will be more clarification about what the club wants for the future and then we will see.

Attention now shifts to the club's midweek Premier League clash with Chelsea. Klopp's side sit top of the table and are five points clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

While the recent announcement of Klopp's departure stunned many, the club will still be looking to challenge on all fronts. The Reds remain in Europe as well as the FA Cup and will go head-to-head with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final next month, with Van Dijk set to play a starring role in the second half of the season. He added:

Nothing has really changed (with the squad's mentality after Klopp's announcement). Obviously things will change at the end of the season and in the new season but at the moment it doesn't and we have to keep doing the same things. It's easier said than done but I sense the rest of the boys think like that as well and it is the job for me to ensure we keep it that way. Today was a good day. The manager said it in his press conference: ask everything there and then we go back to focusing on what we want to achieve. That's how I see it as well. We can speak about the situation about what will happen next year every week but it doesn't change. It's noise we don't need and that's why we focus on getting the job done and that's why I feel nothing has changed. It is still the same but at the end of the season there will be different things happening of course but that is for the club to sort out.

After joining the Merseyside outfit in January 2018 for a reported fee of £75million, the defender made an instant impact, scoring on his debut against rivals Everton in the third round of the FA Cup. In doing so, the Netherlands international became the first player since Bill White in 1901 to score on his debut in the Merseyside derby.

His first taste of silverware came the following season, playing a key role in the club's Champions League triumph against Tottenham. In the 2019-20 season, the Dutchman won the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup. Van Dijk's last trophy with the side came back in 2022, winning the FA Cup against Chelsea at Wembley. In the same season, the 32-year-old also played a crucial role in helping Klopp's side win the Carabao Cup against the same opponents.

Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool career in numbers (As of 29/01/24) Appearances 244 Goals 21 Trophies 6 - Champions League: 2018/19 Premier League 2019/ 2020 UEFA Super Cup: 2019 FIFA Club World Cup: 2019 Carabao Cup: 2021/22 FA Cup: 2021/22 Yellow Cards 18

Jurgen Klopp shocked Liverpool fans by announcing that he will be leaving the club at the end of the 2023-24 season. The German coach confirmed the news in an interview with the club, bringing an end to his nine-year spell at Anfield.

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and has helped turn them into one of the best sides in Europe. Guiding the Reds to a Champions League and a first Premier League title, he has been key to the club's recent success.

But Klopp believes that the time is right to bring his time in Merseyside to an end this season. He has informed Liverpool's owners of his desire to leave his position at the end of 2023/24, with the club publishing an interview to confirm the news.

"I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it," he said.