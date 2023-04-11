Nemanja Vidic and Virgil van Dijk are two of the greatest defenders in Premier League history.

Vidic was a colossus during his eight-year spell with Manchester United.

While Van Dijk impressed at Southampton and has been one of the world's best defenders since signing for Liverpool in 2018.

But who was better?

Jamie Carragher's opinion on Nemanja Vidic vs Virgil van Dijk

Jamie Carragher expressed his opinion on the Vidic vs Van Dijk debate on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "VVD is far better than Vidic, who was a top CB, but have you forgot his performances against Torres?"

When a Man Utd fan challenged Carragher's opinion, he added: "If you or anyone thinks Vidic is better than VVD you’re not watching the same game! He’s miles better!!"

Nemanja Vidic and Virgil van Dijk's Premier League stats compared

Football analyst Statman Dave has compiled both players' statistics in the Premier League following Carragher's opinion.

While stats aren't everything, they suggest there shouldn't even be a debate as to who is better out of the two players.

The graphic has gone viral, attracting over 3.8k retweets at the time of writing. View Vidic and Van Dijk's Premier League stats below...

Appearances: Vidic (211) < Van Dijk (220)

Wins: Vidic (149) > Van Dijk (135)

Losses: Vidic (27) > Van Dijk (40)

Goals conceded: Vidic (133) > Van Dijk (202)

Clean sheets: Vidic (95) > Van Dijk (90)

Tackle success: Vidic (75%) > Van Dijk (68%)

Aerial duels won: Vidic (74%) < van Dijk (75%)

Goals: Vidic (15) < Van Dijk (20)

Assists: Vidic (3) < Van Dijk (4)

Game-winning goals: Vidic (8) > Van Dijk (4)

Last man tackles: Vidic (15) > Van Dijk (5)

Goal-line clearances: Vidic (4) > Van Dijk (3)

Errors leading to goals: Vidic (3) > Van Dijk (4)

Most goals in a season: Vidic (5) = Van Dijk (5)

Player of the season: Vidic (2) > Van Dijk (1)

Premier League titles: Vidic (5) > Van Dijk (1)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Nemanja Vidic of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on December 15, 2009 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Vidic's Premier League statistics superior to Van Dijk's

Van Dijk has played marginally more games than Vidic managed for Manchester United.

The Serbian's stats in England's top tier are far superior to the Liverpool defender's.

Van Dijk comes out on top in most attacking stats. He has scored more goals and recorded more assists than Vidic, while his aerial duels won percentage is slightly higher.

But Vidic comes out on top in all the other statistics.

The Liverpool star has made more errors leading to a goal than Vidic, while the Serbian has a better tackle success percentage, more last-man tackles and more goal-line clearances.

Perhaps Carragher owes Vidic an apology...