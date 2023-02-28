Argentine reporter mugged off Virgil van Dijk after he didn't stop to speak to him at The Best Awards.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 took place on Monday evening in Paris.

Lionel Messi was handed The Best FIFA Men's Player award, narrowly defeating Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

Emiliano Marinez was named The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper while Lionel Scaloni was crowned The Best FIFA Men's Coach.

Virgil van Dijk was also among the winners in the French capital.

The Dutchman enjoyed another stellar 2022 and his performances were recognised as he was named in the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World XI.

He was the only centre-back to make the XI. It was the third time that he has made the side.

Virgil van Dijk at The Best Awards 2022

Virgil van Dijk mugged off by Argentine reporter during The Best Awards

Van Dijk enjoyed a superb year but there were some lows for the 31-year-old.

One match Van Dijk will want to forget came in December when Netherlands were knocked out of the World Cup by Argentina at the quarter-final stage.

Van Dijk played the full match and was unable to prevent his side from losing on penalties and exiting the competition.

An Argentine reporter made reference to that match when Van Dijk walked past him at The Best Awards.

The reporter wanted Van Dijk to stop and speak to him.

"One minute, just two questions, please," the reporter said as Van Dijk walked past.

Van Dijk did not stop to speak to him, though, and kept walking.

The reporter then turned to the camera and said: "Well, Virgil van Dijk told me no... it doesn't matter. Argentina won the quarter-finals..."

VIDEO: Reporter mugs off Virgil van Dijk at The Best Awards

Jurgen Klopp: Virgil van Dijk deserved to be named in the FIFA FIFPro Men's World XI

Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media on Tuesday and he spoke about Van Dijk's inclusion in the FIFA FIFPro Men's World XI.

He said, per Liverpool's official website: "I don't think he got in this team just because of his last four or five performances, it was because of [the] last year and I think that's fully and absolutely deserved.

"He obviously likes it a lot, I could see some reaction, so that's cool. He was there [at the awards]. [He] asked me if he can go there, yes of course, it's no problem... it's great. Once I was there, it's a nice event. So it's worth going."

