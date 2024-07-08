Highlights Liverpool are set to promote youth talent Viteslav Jaros to their first-team after successful loan spells.

Jaros could be Alisson Becker's backup next season, replacing outgoing veteran Adrian.

The young goalkeeper has experience playing in European competitions and the Czech national team.

Liverpool's transfer window has yet to get underway despite new boss Arne Slot having been at the helm for a month, with fans expectant over some new signings - and whilst incomings are expected, the Reds are set to promote one of their own youth talents to the first-team picture, with reports suggesting that Viteslav Jaros will be making the step-up to the fore after successful loan spells.

The Czech youngster joined the Reds seven years ago, in which Liverpool have gone through their most successful era of the century - finally winning a Premier League trophy, adding another European Cup to their trophy cabinet and winning multiple domestic cups - though in a new era under Slot, change may happen. And, after goalkeeper Adrian left the club, The Athletic have reported that Jaros has been drafted in to try his hand at Anfield, with the young goalkeeper set for a promotion to the first-team.

Jaros Will be Promoted to Liverpool's First Team

The Czech international has a point to prove at Anfield

The report states that Jaros will be moved into the first-team, with Liverpool intending to replace outgoing veteran Adrian with the Czech youngster.

The stopper has yet to meet new boss Arne Slot given that he's been in Germany for the European Championships, but with uncertainty surrounding the future of second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Jaros could play an enhanced role next season as Alisson Becker's backup should the Irishman move on for first-team football in the summer months.

Liverpool's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 24 3rd Losses 4 2nd Goals scored 86 3rd Goals conceded 41 3rd xG 93.32 1st

Liverpool are likely to bring another keeper to the fore with Adrian's departure, but Jaros will at least be afforded the chance to show what he can do in pre-season with the club aiming to promote young talent as they have done with the likes of Jarell Quansah, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak in recent months.

Of course, Alisson will continue to remain as the first-choice at Anfield should he be fit, but if the stars align for 6ft 3in Jaros, we could see the 22-year-old make his name on Merseyside if he fills in for the Brazilian - with potential Carabao Cup appearances should Liverpool draw lower-league opposition in the opening few rounds of the tournament.

Jaros Has Had a Rapid Rise in Recent Years

The calibre of loans the youngster has endured is rising

Jaros joined Liverpool back in 2017 as a 16-year-old, and whilst he hasn't played for the Reds in any first-team capacity, the calibre of club that he is playing for out on loan continues to improve in profile.

Beginning his senior career with a loan spell at Dublin-based outfit St. Patrick's Athletic, where manager Stephen O'Donnell labelled him 'unbelievable', the former Slavia Prague youngster has since enjoyed loan spells at Notts County and Stockport County back-to-back in England, before last season's loan spell at Austrian outfit Sturm Graz.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jaros has featured in 90 first-team games throughout his career.

It was his time in Austria that has seen Jaros take a huge leap in his career; making his first European appearance in the Europa Conference League, winning the Austrian Cup and completing an unlikely double after wrapping up the league title with by two points to end Red Bull Salzburg's decade-long spell of dominance in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Jaros even made his Czech Republic debut earlier in the summer, featuring as part of their EURO 2024 squad and playing in a 7-1 friendly win over Malta in the warm-up to the tournament and next his sights will be fixated on making the national team jersey his own.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-07-24.