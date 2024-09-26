Key Takeaways Viktor Gyokeres is a man in demand, reportedly attracting interest from Spurs and Arsenal.

The Swede moved to Brighton in 2018 but struggled to make an impact, scoring just once in eight appearances.

He was sent to Coventry before bursting into form and sealing a move to Sporting CP where he's flourished.

European football has plenty of in-form free-scoring centre-forwards, including Man City's Erling Haaland, who continues to smash records in the Premier League. The Norwegian superstar has been a revelation at the Etihad with 100 goals in 105 games over two years. That said, there's a new kid on the block in Liga Portugal who is keeping pace with him in front of the goal, and his name is Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish frontman is banging in the goals at the Jose Alvalade Stadium and has put the world on notice with scintillating displays. On Sunday (September 22nd, 2024), he scored twice in Sporting CP's 3-0 win over AVS Futebol SAD. It's easy to forget that Gyokeres spent much of the early stages of his career in the English football pyramid.

Gyokeres struggled to get on the pitch during his three-year spell at Brighton & Hove Albion and was sent out on loan for more game time. He impressed at Coventry City in the EFL Championship and eventually made a permanent move to The Sky Blues in July 2021 for a mere £1million.

Fast-forward three years, and Gyokeres is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur's radar with a big-money move to the Lilywhites touted. He could be one to watch heading into 2025, with other members of Europe's elite likely to join the race for his signature.

Tottenham Keeping Tabs on Gyokeres

Spurs could swoop amid Dominic Solanke's slow start

Gyokeres' form for Ruben Amorim's side has alerted Tottenham to his potential availability, and Ange Postecoglou could be enticed to move for the 22-cap Sweden international. Spurs are reportedly monitoring his situation and could battle with Chelsea and PSG for the former Brighton man in next summer's transfer window. They'll have to fork out £85 million to trigger his release clause and lure him away from Lisbon.

The 6ft2in forward has just over three years left on his contract with Sporting, and the Portuguese outfit will be eager to keep hold of him. He's already posted 11 goals and three assists in eight games across competitions this season. He's 10th on Transfermarkt's list of top scorers across the whole of Europe.

Viktor Gyokeres' Statistics Clubs Sporting CP, Coventry City, Swansea City (loan), FC St. Pauli (loan), Brighton, Brommapojkarna Sporting CP appearances 58 Sporting CP goals 54 Sporting CP assists 18 Country Sweden International appearances 22 International goals 10 Potential fee €100million (£86m) release clause Accomplishments Liga Portugal Golden Boot (29 goals), Liga Portugal Player of the Year, Folkam U21 Allsvenskan Norra Golden Boot (9 goals)

Gyokeres' stock is growing, and with that, so too is interest in him, and he can be expected to be one of the most in-demand strikers next summer. Spurs spent £65 million bringing Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth to north London this past summer, but the English striker has yet to live up to expectations. The former Cherries man has managed one goal in four games across competitions.

The Lilywhites have encountered a topsy-turvy start to the season with two wins and as many defeats in five Premier League games. They arguably haven't replaced Harry Kane yet, and the England captain's goalscoring prowess is glaringly absent at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Brighton Made Rare Transfer Mistake

The Seagulls were unable to get the best out of Gyokeres

Gyokeres joined Brighton from Swedish outfit Brommapojkarna in January 2018 after he caught the eye in his homeland with his pace and physicality. He debuted for the Seagulls in a 1-0 loss to Southampton in the League Cup in August before making just eight appearances at the Amex with one goal and one assist. The Premier League club's recruitment team are usually on the money and has a glowing reputation in English football under Tony Bloom's ownership. They looked to aid Gyokeres' development by sending him out on loan to German second-tier side FC St. Pauli for the 2019-2020 season.

The Stockholm-born striker found form at the Millerntor-Stadion and ended that campaign with seven goals and four assists in 28 games. Many would have expected the East Sussex outfit to find a place for the rising star in their team, but that wasn't the case, and he was sent to the Championship for loan spells at Swansea and Coventry. He made a name for himself in the second division but only after making a permanent £1 million move to the CBS Arena. He registered 43 goals and 17 assists in 116 games for the Sky Blues, quickly establishing himself as one to watch in the Championship.

Brighton's slip-up with Gyokeres was Sporting's gain, and the Liga Portugal giants entrusted him with spearheading their attack after signing him for around £20 million in July 2023. He hit a remarkable 43 goals in 50 games in his debut season with Leoes, proving that the Seagulls should perhaps have taken their time with him.

The Swede isn't typical target man

Tottenham are synonymous with proven goalscorers who have led the line during their 142-year history. None more so than their all-time top scorer Kane, 1966 World Cup winner Jimmy Greaves, and England legend Gary Lineker. Solanke was the man who Postecoglou looked to in the summer for goals, but he perhaps isn't at the elite level.

Gyokeres is arguably headed there, given that he's displayed his No.9 abilities on the international stage with stellar performances for Sweden and at club level with Sporting CP. He's fast and strong, and his tall frame makes him a nuisance in the air for opposition defenders.

Ex-Watford coach Slaven Bilic spoke glowingly of Gyokeres' talent after the Swede bagged the winner in Coventry's 1-0 win over the Hornets in the 2022-23 Championship campaign:

"He is a very strong striker, a player who can not only keep and hold the ball but he can hurt you. He can run into the channels and he’s strong. "We weren’t surprised by him. We had him marked down as their target man. He’s not an old-fashioned typical target man though, because target men have problem in movement. He is a target man but also has good movement."

Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25/09/2024.