Wolverhampton Wanderers are working on a deal to appoint Al Shabab manager after sacking Gary O'Neil, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

O'Neil was sacked on Sunday after another disappointing result, this time at home to fellow strugglers Ipswich Town. It's been a disastrous campaign for the Wanderers, and despite recent backing from the ownership, Wolves decided to pull the plug on his tenure.

According to Ornstein, Wolves are now working on a deal to appoint Pereira as their new manager. The Midlands outfit are ready to pay his release clause and personal terms are not expected to be an issue, with the 56-year-old keen on a move.

"EXCL: Wolves working on deal to appoint Vitor Pereira as new boss. #WWFC ready to pay release clause in Al Shabab contract + personals no issue as 56yo keen on move. Well regarded, vastly experienced, won titles, disciplined, good English."

Pereira only joined Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab in February, and he guided them to an eight-placed finish. The Portuguese manager was previously a target for Everton to replace Rafa Benitez, but criticism from supporters led to them appointing Frank Lampard.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, Pereira previously revealed that his next move would be to a top league, naming the Premier League as one of his ideal destinations. The 56-year-old confirmed that he was 'very, very close' to signing for Everton, and he also added that in the future he would end up managing in England.

Although nothing is done yet, it appears that there is a deal to be had, with Pereira keen on the move and Wolves willing to pay his release clause. It would be a bold and brave move from the Midlands club considering his lack of experience in the Premier League, while it's also an incredibly important decision considering their position in the Premier League. Wolves currently find themselves in 19th place, and with players involved in altercations on the pitch in their last two games, something needs to change and fast.