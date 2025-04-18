Manchester United have made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt about a summer move for goalkeeper Kaua Santos, according to SportBILD.

The Red Devils are expected to be busy in the transfer window as Ruben Amorim looks to strengthen this squad for the new season, after what has been a very difficult season since he took over from Erik Ten Hag in November.

Several positions are expected to be looked at, including the goalkeeper department, and it has now emerged that INEOS have made their move to bring in the Brazilian.

Vivell has held face-to-face talks

The future of first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has become a big talking point in recent weeks, but it's also been reported that back-up stoppers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton could also move on from Old Trafford this summer.

Santos is the current back-up keeper at Frankfurt, but started in both Europa League quarter-final games against Tottenham as the Bundesliga side crashed out on aggregate after two tightly contested games.

Man Utd chief Christopher Vivell was actually present at the game and SportBILD say that he spoke to Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche about a potential move for the goalkeeper, who is considered to be 'one of Europe's hottest goalkeeper prospects'.

Kaua Santos Stats 2024/25 Apps 14 Goals conceded 17 Clean sheets 3

However, Santos recently signed a new contract with Frankfurt to tie him to the club until 2030 and his high potential means that any potential deal would likely be 'very expensive'.

Frankfurt are reportedly valuing the shot-stopper at around £50m as they are planning on having him as part of their squad for the long term, while Krosche has been quoted as ruling out a deal for Santos this summer entirely.

GIVEMESPORT sources have reported that the club are keen on signing the likes of James Trafford and Lucas Chevalier, while there have also been reports of interest in other goalkeepers.

INEOS making their move for Santos makes a lot of sense to try and get ahead of the competition, but it seems unlikely that will be the case now after Frankfurt's quick thinking.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 18/04/2025.