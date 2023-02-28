Vivianne Miedema appeared to look unimpressed while Alexia Putellas collected her award, but she has explained the situation on Twitter.

Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema has responded to claims she was rude to Alexia Putellas during the Best FIFA Football Awards.

The Dutch striker was in attendance with her teammate and partner Beth Mead, who was up against Putellas and Alex Morgan for The Best FIFA Women's Player Award.

The accolade, which had an eligibility period of 7th August 2021 to 31st July 2022, went to Putellas. The 29-year-old helped Barcelona complete the domestic treble and reach the Women’s Champions League during the 2021-2022 season.

She also scored 34 times in all competitions during the campaign, despite playing in midfield.

Although Putellas missed Euro 2022 after rupturing her ACL on the eve of the tournament, her performances for Barcelona certainly made her a well-deserved winner of the The Best FIFA Women's Player Award.

Putellas looked delighted as she stepped up to collect yet another individual accolade, showing her class by shaking the hands of Mead and Morgan.

But a video of the moment showed Miedema pulling a face as Putellas and Mead shook hands, leading to suggestions that the star striker was being rude.

How did Vivianne Miedema respond to claims she was rude to Alexia Putellas?

Miedema was quick to shut down allegations she had been discourteous to Putellas, making it clear she was pulling a face as she had nearly been hit by Mead during the handshake.

“For people trying to make up things, don’t bother,” Miedema wrote. “Thank you for nearly hitting me in my face @bmeado9 👀 And congratulations @alexiaputellas 👏🏽🌟”.

Putellas was also gracious in her acceptance speech, acknowledging the two other players up for the award.

“Alex, and Beth Mead, you deserve this also,” she said.

Many were pleased to see Putellas receive the The Best FIFA Women's Player Award, but two Canadian players – Janine Beckie and Vanessa Gilles – were vocally against the outcome on Twitter.

“No shade or denial of the pure talents that Putellas is, absolute world class player but Beth Mead was no doubt the best player in the world in 2022,” Beckie wrote.

“Euros and WSL… for club and country, miles ahead. @bmeado9 keep grinding, we see you 💪🏼”.

Having fanned the flames of the ongoing debate around the awards, former Manchester City star Beckie was then forced to urge supporters to stop being “aggressive” or “inappropriate”. She added: “We’re all women’s soccer fans”.

