Vivianne Miedema has spoken about the possibility of Arsenal Women playing every match at the Emirates.

Miedema is currently recovering from an ACL injury she sustained in December, but the star striker has been watching Arsenal’s impressive run of form from the stands.

The Gunners defeated Chelsea to win the Continental Cup last month, before beating Bayern Munich over two legs to reach the Women’s Champions League semi-finals.

A 2-1 victory against Manchester City last weekend also kept the side firmly in the Women’s Super League title race.

Thousands of people have turned up for the women’s team matches at the Emirates this season, including against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Every Women’s Champions League game has also been played at the 60,000 capacity stadium, with the semi-final clash against Wolfsburg on May 1 already selling 20,000 tickets.

With the team gaining popularity among Arsenal fans, Miedema predicted that they could soon permanently move to the Emirates.

What did Vivianne Miedema say about Arsenal Women playing at the Emirates?

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal reacts

Miedema was interviewed on the BBC at half-time of last weekend’s Women’s Super League encounter between Arsenal and Manchester City.

She was asked whether she could see the women’s team moving to the Emirates on a permanent basis.

“I think so,” she responded. “As a club we’re doing it well. We’re playing a lot of games there, we’re getting a lot of people in.

“I think I saw something about West Ham having not played at their stadium at all this year. We need to push for that, I think we deserve it.

“We always say the men’s stadium, but it’s the club’s stadium. All clubs should push for that. Once we get there, we’ll get more people in.”

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall also commented on the matter after his side’s impressive victory against Bayern Munich, arguing that people now saw a move to the Emirates as “realistic for the future.”

Video: Watch Vivianne Miedema discuss Arsenal Women playing at the Emirates

Could Arsenal Women play every match at the Emirates?

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham told The Telegraph in November that it was the club’s “long-term vision” for both the men’s and women’s teams to play at the Emirates.

"It's hard to put a timeline on it and it's hard to know for sure if and how we'll achieve it, but that has to be the vision,” he said.

"I'm not going to pretend for a moment it's straightforward to get there – there are questions around 'how do you handle it operationally, how to deal with fixture clashes?

“How do you deal with making sure that pitch is in tip-top quality? How can you be sure the demand is there? But that's the ambition, that's where we need to get to.”