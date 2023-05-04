Laura Wienroither became the fourth Arsenal player to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury this season.

The defender went down during her team’s clash against Wolfsburg in the Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg on Monday.

Wienroither was stretchered off as replays showed her leg buckling while chasing a loose ball, with fans immediately fearing the worst.

Arsenal confirmed it was an ACL injury this morning, with the 24-year-old joining Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson on the sidelines.

Miedema, who ruptured her ACL during Arsenal’s match against Lyon in December, shared a photo of the injured quartet on Instagram and Twitter.

Vivianne Miedema makes bittersweet joke about ACL injury crisis

The photo appears to be taken shortly after Wienroither’s injury, as she is still in her Arsenal kit.

She is on an examination bed and surrounded by Mead, Miedema and Williamson, who are all smiling despite the circumstances.

Miedema has captioned the photo: "At least we will all be in the gym together. Ps. ACL group is full now. Please no more.”

When will Arsenal’s injured players return?

An ACL injury takes around nine months to recover from, although players have often been on the sidelines for longer.

Mead is the closest to a return to the pitch. The Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner ruptured her ACL in November, and has now started running on grass again.

She has made it clear she is targeting a place in England's squad for the Women's World Cup, but the tournament may come too soon for her.

Miedema is around three months away from making her comeback, but Williamson and Wienroither will likely not play football again until 2024.

Arsenal will have to finish their season without a number of key players, as captain Kim Little is also ruled out with a hamstring injury.

After losing the match to Wolfsburg, the Gunners have five matches left to play in the Women’s Super League, and may have to win them all to have a chance of finishing in the top three and qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are also vying for a place at the top of the table, making it the most competitive WSL title race in history.