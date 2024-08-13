Highlights Alexander Volkanovski predicts Israel Adesanya will have a crazy finish against the champion Dricus du Plessis in UFC 305's headline fight Saturday in Perth.

Du Plessis aims to make the first defense of his middleweight title against Adesanya, who has lost twice in his last three fights.

UFC 305 card in Perth also includes big fights like Tuivasa vs Rozenstruik, and Jingliang vs Prates.

Israel Adesanya will "get a crazy finish" Saturday in his UFC 305 headliner against UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

That's according to Alexander Volkanovski, who, on his YouTube channel this week, tipped his City Kickboxing team-mate to reclaim the belt from one of his biggest rival's waists. There is no love lost between the warring 185 pounders, with plenty of bad blood in the build up to their main event fight at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. And Volkanovski said there would be one clear winner.

"I feel like something big is coming – I mean, a big finish. I mean highlight reel Izzy that we’ve seen."

Volkanovski Had Even More to Say About du Plessis vs Adesanya

But he appears extremely confident picking Adesanya to win by 'crazy' finish

Du Plessis' rise in mixed martial arts has been a sight to behold considering his seven-fight winning run he's been on since joining the UFC in 2020, and defeating the likes of Darren Till, Derek Brunson, and Robert Whitaker to set up a UFC middleweight championship bout against Sean Strickland in January, earlier this year.

Du Plessis won that fight, too, by unanimous decision and has the first title defense of his reign as the 185-pound division's king Saturday, against Adesanya, a former ruler, who has suffered two losses in his last three fights — to Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland — and is looking to recapture momentum.

That's something Volkanovski expects Adesanya to get as he'll produce "a proper performance like you’ve seen [against] Paulo Costa where he goes out and just does it in impressive fashion," he said.

Volkanovski then listed some assets du Plessis has that would make him a challenge for Adesanya.

He's very awkward

Very unorthordox

Has awkward pressure

Very strong wrestler, grappler

Ultimately, Volkanovski can't see past a "crazy finish" for Adesanya.

"That type of finish that we’re going to see from Izzy, which is going to be huge, which just puts him – obviously he’s always been a superstar, just puts him right back where he was not that long ago."

UFC 305 Has Other Big Fights, Too

The Perth card features 12 bouts, in total

The UFC middleweight championship bout between du Plessis and Adesanya isn't the only big bout at UFC 305, as popular heavyweight Tai Tuivasa takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Li Jingliang fights Carlos Prates at welterweight. Elsewhere on the main card, Kai Kara-France fights Steve Erceg at flyweight, and Mateusz Gamrot and another City Kickboxing fighter Dan Hooker collide at lightweight.

The rest of the card is as follows: