At 35 years old and coming off an ACL tear, it’s hard to expect the same old Von Miller for the Buffalo Bills—but that’s exactly what he’s anticipating for 2024:

My biggest individual goal is just getting back to playing my style of football. It's crazy how you get injured, and you come back, and you really shouldn't have even been playing, and people judge you by a product on the field. I could have easily sat out all of last season, but I couldn't do my teammates like that. I felt like being later in my career, I didn't want to sacrifice any of my years. But at the same time, I shouldn't have been out there.

The Bills desperately need the old Miller if they’re going to cash in on their Super Bowl window. With a thin pass-rushing core, the former Super Bowl MVP will need a throwback year to vault the people of Western New York into their long-awaited championship.

Miller on the Road to Revenge

Bills need one more near-vintage Von season to make a run

After suffering the second ACL tear of his career late in the 2022 season, it’s no surprise that Miller struggled to return to elite form this past year. According to him, no one gave him the benefit of the doubt despite his sterling resume:

I feel like people are judging me on that [last season], so it's making me a little bit angry, to be honest. It's making me tap into a Von that I haven't been in a while. I just want to get back to playing my style of football. Get back to talking s---, f------ making sacks, dancing, and making plays for my teammates. That's been my whole mindset this offseason.

That’s got to be music to the ears of the Buffalo faithful, who would tear off their own ACLs by hand if it would help Miller. Behind Gregory Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa there’s not a lot of pass rushing depth, meaning Miller’s no longer a luxury but a requirement if the Bills are going to make a deep playoff run. Head coach Sean McDermott has also spoken about how bullish he is on Miller's prospects in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since entering the league in 2011, no one has racked up more sacks that Von Miller's 123.5. He's also 3rd in TFLs (164) and 4th in QB Hits (248) over that span.

To his credit, Miller understands how much the team means to Bills Mafia and wants to be part of the group that finally brings an end to their decades-long drought:

The biggest team goal is bringing the first Super Bowl to Buffalo. Everyone feels like they deserve it, and they work hard, but Buffalo Bills fans and Western New York, they deserve it, man. They do so much for our community and our football team. Josh Allen is an amazing player and person -- he is one of the most amazing people that I have ever been around in my life. These guys deserve it, and I'm going to do everything in my power to give it to them.

Unfortunately, even setting aside Miller’s injury-plagued 2023 season in which he recorded 0 sacks, his numbers have been on the decline for years. He last registered double-digit sacks in 2018 (14.5), with TFLs and QB hits also dropping off year over year.

Buffalo doesn’t need him to be the All-World Von he was in the mid-2010s to make a run, but they will need some very timely Miller magic, especially in the postseason.

