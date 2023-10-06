Highlights Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is set to return to the lineup in Week 5, giving himself a 94.5% chance of playing in London.

Despite the wait, Miller is not frustrated and is eager to contribute to the team's success. He feels grateful for his recovery and the opportunity to play again.

The Bills' defense has performed well in Miller's absence, leading the league in sacks. Adding Miller to the lineup is an exciting prospect for head coach Sean McDermott.

The Buffalo Bills look set for a welcomed boost heading into Week 5’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as linebacker Von Miller has said that it's nearly certain that he'll make his long-awaited return to the lineup.

Miller missed the first four weeks of the season as he continued his recovery from a knee operation to repair an ACL tear he suffered last season. The player had expected to be fit for the start of the new season, and worked toward that goal, but was placed on the PUP list by the Buffalo Bills during roster cuts in August.

Von Miller's Long Road To Recovery

The wait seems like it's about to come to an end though, as the player confirmed that things had gone well in the team’s recent practice sessions. According to reports, the linebacker felt in good shape coming into the season, but the team and general manager Brandon Beane opted to give him a little more time to get in football-ready shape.

The 34-year-old Miller, who was the second overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft, is in his second season with the Bills after signing as a free agent in 2022.

Last season he racked up 21 tackles, eight sacks, and a forced fumble in 11 games before getting injured. Prior to that, Miller was a mainstay in nine seasons with the Denver Broncos where he posted double-digit sacks in seven of those nine years and earned seven All-Pro selections.

Season Comb. Tackles Sack Forced Fumbles Tackles For Loss Accolades 2011 64 11.5 2 19 DROY, 2nd-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowl 2012 68 18.5 6 28 1st-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowl 2013 34 5 3 9 2014 60 14 1 16 2nd-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowl 2015 35 11 4 9 1st-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowl 2016 78 13.5 3 13 1st-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowl 2017 57 10 2 17 2nd-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowl 2018 48 14.5 4 14 2nd-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowl 2019 46 8 0 10 Pro Bowl 2021 50 9.5 1 19 2022 21 8 1 10

Von Miller Will Be Back—Very Soon

Miller hasn't played an NFL snap since Thanksgiving Day last year, when he went down with a knee injury that the team expected to keep him out only a few weeks. Unfortunately, after exploratory surgery, it was discovered that he had torn his ACL.

Now, nearly a full calendar year after sustaining the tear, Miller says the only way he'll miss Buffalo's matchup with the Jags in London is if he catches a stomach bug.

I think it's like 94 and a half percent [that I'll play in Week5]. I think that's a safe bet. It's been a long road, a long road to recovery. Had two really good practices, had a really good practice today. I think it's a safe bet that I'll be out there for sure... [The only way I wouldn't play is] if I wake up sick. You know, stomach virus, but I don't see that happening because the food is incredible here.

He also talked about how he's been able to stay positive through the tough recovery and rehab process over the past year.

I haven't been frustrated at all, I don't have any pride in this, you know, I just want to win. And we've been winning and playing great. So, you know, the balance is, like, I just want to win, and I just want to be out there with the guys, so I don't have any frustration or anything. I'm so grateful, just for each and every moment that I get. So even though the ACL injury was tough, it's kind of hard to be down once I look up and see how my life is going. So I'm truly grateful for everything that I have.

Miller's Return Means The Rich Get Richer In Buffalo

The team's strong play in his absence, Miller admits, has made things a little easier. The Bills currently lead the AFC East with a record of 3-1 and have been trotting out one of the best defensive units in football through the first month of the season.

We've been playing lights out. And I'm just excited to be out there with the guys. It's no frustration for me, I party with them, just like I want whether I was in the game, you know, it really don't matter. I mean, I came here for one reason, and that's the win. So as long as we win, I don't have any problems.

In Miller’s absence, the Bills defense has done an exceptional job, crunching their way to a league leading 16 sacks. While he has been sidelined, Leonard Floyd (3.5), Ed Oliver (3.0), and Gregory Rousseau (3.0) have pitched in to get the job done, with devastating effect.

That being said, the prospect of adding one of the best edge rushers of all-time to that lineup must be a titillating one for a defensive minded head coach like Buffalo's Sean McDermott.

