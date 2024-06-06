Highlights Von Miller is showing signs of reverting to his old form, recording two sacks during open OTAs.

Miller had a disappointing 2023 season following an ACL tear, finishing with no sacks and career-low stats.

The Bills, in need of a strong defense, are hopeful that a resurgent Miller can transform their defensive front into a dominant force.

Three first-team All-Pro selections. The active sacks leader in the NFL. Super Bowl 50's MVP. A member of the NFL's All-2010s Team. Those are the accolades that enticed the Buffalo Bills to bring Von Miller aboard their championship-caliber team.

That wasn't the version that showed up in 2023.

However, murmurs from Tuesday's open OTAs suggest that Miller may be reverting to his old form. He did not wear a knee brace - something he said he couldn't do last year - and was moving the way he did before tearing his ACL in 2022.

"I have continued to grind and continue to work on my knee, and so far I've been feeling great."

According to Matt Parrino, Miller had two sacks against Buffalo's offense.

That's an encouraging sign for a Bills team that managed to rack up the fourth-most sacks in 2023 without a productive Miller. Getting something from one of the most illustrious pass rushers in NFL history could transform that defensive front into a historically dominant group.

Considering the changes Buffalo underwent offensively this offseason, the defense may need to drag the team to the postseason.

Von Miller's 2023 Was a Huge Letdown

Miller looked like a shell of himself all season long

Miller's ACL recovery could not have gone smoothly based on his performance last year. He suited up for 12 games but finished with no sacks and three combined tackles, both career lows. Miller's missed tackle percentage came in at 25.0%, another career-worst mark.

Accordingly, his snap percentage was 32%, the first time that he ever dipped below 60% in the NFL. A man who should make the Hall of Fame easily was almost unplayable. That is not who Miller is.

Miller is hopeful for a bounceback season and is excited to work under the newly promoted defensive coordinator Bobby Babich, who was the Bills' LB coach prior to his promotion to DC.

"He's always had really great things to say in front of the defense and now it's his full-time job... And he's more than capable of that job."

Babich of course, coaches the Bills linebackers for the past two seasons. When asked about Miller's progression in OTAs this year, compared to last year, Babich is very optimistic on Miller's projection for 2024. Babich noted that he felt Miller was starting to look like his old self toward the end of last season.

"There was a couple plays in there (last season) where you were like, okay, I see Von."

The Bills will definitely need the old Von Miller, or at least flashes of him, this season if they're to finally win the AFC. Their offense has undergone some personnel changes this offseason, and now the defense is set to learn a new defensive scheme.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Von Miller is 19th on the NFL's official all-time sacks leaderboard with 123.5. If he records 14.5 more sacks, he will be top 10 in NFL history. Miller has four years left on his contract.

So, it may be early, but any good news about Miller's movement should be celebrated. The 2023 campaign is not the way that a career like his should end, or be remembered by. Entering year three in Buffalo, let's see if Miller can reach double-digit sacks for the first time since 2018.

Maybe, that'll lead Miller to his third ring.

