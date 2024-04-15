Highlights In an Instagram post, Von Miller suggested the Buffalo Bills would be moving up in the first round to select one of the 2024 NFL Draft's top wide receiver prospects.

There is an abundance of receivers available via trade and the draft, giving teams many different avenues toward filling their needs at the position.

Miller could actually have insider knowledge on Buffalo's plan given his past interactions with GM Brandon Beane.

Everybody in the NFL is aware of the Buffalo Bills' gaping hole at wide receiver following their trade of Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans earlier this month. There are a number of routes the Bills could take to replace Diggs and/or Gabe Davis, some more appealing than others. One of those particular ways sticks out to outside linebacker Von Miller.

On April 13, Miller posted a video on his Instagram story indicating general manager Brandon Beane would be making a move up the draft board for one of the class' top receiving prospects. In his caption, Miller reinforced his trust in Beane and a sense of excitement for the 2024 season.

The Super Bowl 50 MVP joined Buffalo in free agency prior to the 2022 campaign because he believed he could help the Bills capture their first Lombardi Trophy. They've yet to even reach the conference championship with him in tow, but his confidence apparently hasn't waned despite major roster losses beyond Diggs and his own ugly 2023 performance (0 sacks, 0 TFLs in 12 games).

WR Trade Market Could Just Be Heating Up

There are a number of intriguing options for needy teams

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The sheer amount of quality receiving choices available for franchises this offseason is impressive. Not only are there 19 draft prospects inside GIVEMESPORT's top 100 rankings, but plenty of proven veterans littering the trade block as well.

Tee Higgins and Davante Adams have tried removing themselves from that list with recent statements, while Brandon Aiyuk and others have appeared to become more available in recent days.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the past four years, the Bills' passing attack has relied heavily on the departed duo of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, as they have only had one other receiver top 700 yards in a season over that span (Cole Beasley, 2020).

A quality rookie would theoretically provide more bang for their buck than any of the potential trade-and-sign pieces on the market, which is likely why we've seen so little movement on the receiving front beyond extensions for Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Evans, and DeVonta Smith. Once the draft begins and teams have the pressure of the clock weighing on them, the sparks surrounding many of these players will create flames.

As for Miller's potential inside knowledge concerning Buffalo's decision-making, he may have a bit more than the average player. He attended the 2023 Scouting Combine with Beane and other Bills front office members, and impressed Beane enough during the event that he predicted Miller would be a general manager himself someday.

GIVEMESPORT currently projects Buffalo to remain in the No. 28 overall slot and select Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. The Bills are also projected to fill another need in round two by taking Miami (FL) safety Kamren Kinchens with the 60th pick.

