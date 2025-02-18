The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is at the forefront of the sports news world at the moment due to its handling of some high-profile cases. They have been criticised by many for the way they have handled two separate cases; tennis number one Jannik Sinner and Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero.

The pair were handed three-month and six-year bans respectively, despite both testing positive for the same substance. Following the announcement of Sinner’s three-month ban this past Saturday, many stars of the tennis world called out the decision, and believe he got off lightly due to his profile in the sport.

Spanish media have seen the outrage following the announcement and have pointed to the case of Barquero as a direct comparison. The substance in question for both athletes is the anabolic steroid, Clostebol.