England boss Thomas Tuchel has a clear objective: and that’s to win the 2026 World Cup, which is being held in north America – and in the German tactician’s inaugural squad, he’s picked the best of the best, though Jordan Henderson’s shock inclusion caused plenty of dismay among the England faithful.

All Englishmen have been busting a gut for their respective clubs since the 2024/25 campaign got underway – and in football, money simply makes the world go round. The landscape of the beautiful game is only becoming more finance-driven, what with the introduction of businessmen and oil states.

But how well-paid are Tuchel’s maiden England squad? From the young and inexperienced likes of Tino Livramento and Myles Lewis-Skelly to the more seasoned picks in Kyle Walker and Declan Rice, we’ve taken a look at their wage figures from Capology. Here is every current England players’ weekly take home.

Goalkeepers

Three of the four goalkeepers on £100,000-per-week or more