Key Takeaways Lauri Markkanen's extension provides some stability for Jazz next season.

Walker Kessler's future is more uncertain, and he is still potential trade candidate for the team.

Kessler's defensive skills are valuable, but the Jazz may consider cashing in early.

The Utah Jazz ’ biggest conundrum of the summer has been solved, with Lauri Markkanen signing an extension with the team, which makes him unavailable to be traded for at least the next NBA season.

But, third-year power forward Walker Kessler ’s future with the team is not yet as certain, with his name having been floated around trade conversations for much of the off-season. However, league insider Mark Medina believes that the 23-year-old fits the mold of being part of the rebuild in Utah.

Utah’s Biggest Question Answered

Lauri Markkanen is here to stay

Much of the discourse surrounding the Jazz this summer has been centered around the future of Lauri Markkanen.

The 2023 All-Star had seen his name dangled alongside that of the Golden State Warriors , though it later emerged that they never really had the chance to land him due to both their fiscal constraints, and general manager Danny Ainge’s stance of not wanting to deal him anywhere.

Despite having attracted a plethora of interest, the Jazz ultimately wound up inking their All-Star to a whopping five-year, $238 million extension with the team, which also ensures that he cannot be traded for the entire 2024-25 season.

Though, with the 27-year-old making it clear that he wanted to stay with the Jazz long-term, after having already been traded twice in his career from the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers , this comes as more of a relief to Markkanen than a hindrance.

Lauri Markkanen - Utah Jazz Statistics Season 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 25.6 23.2 REB 8.6 8.2 FG% 49.9 48.0 3P% 39.1 39.9

But while Markkanen has his future secured, at least for the next season, Walker Kessler’s future isn’t so stable.

Entering just his third season in the NBA, the 23-year-old seven-footer has had to contend with the idea that the Jazz front office may be shopping him around the league, though they are seeking a wealthy return haul, having reportedly rejected an offer from the New York Knicks which included two first-round draft picks earlier on in the off-season.

He has also reportedly been linked with the Phoenix Suns , and still remains the most likely candidate on the trade block for the Jazz.

Another player who may not finish next season with the Jazz is veteran Jordan Clarkson , who regressed last season, and as such, needs a ‘bounce back’ year, or he too faces the prospect of being dealt on the open market, if Utah can find a suitor, of course.

Jazz Will Want ‘Boatload’ of Picks for Kessler

Speaking on Kessler’s future, Medina believes that, for now, it will be as part of the rebuild in Utah. But, if Danny Ainge is to make the forward available, then he will more than certainly command a plethora of draft picks in return for Kessler’s services.

“My guess is he stays with Utah. But Danny Ainge is always about negotiating and trying to shop everyone around. I think that the feeling around the NBA is that the Jazz are going to blow up the roster and start over, and that Danny Ainge is trying to collect as many assets as he can. So, if Walker Kessler is available, he's going to want to boatload of draft picks. It's not just about one or two, but with Walker Kessler, he can be part of a rebuilding team. He’s a young player who’s only entering his third season. If I had to guess, I think Walker Kessler stays only because he's a young player. If he was a veteran player it’s a different scenario, but he can be part of a rebuild.”

Best Is (Hopefully) Yet To Come

Suffered a slight regression in year two, but still shows huge potential

It's hard to assess a player who has played just two seasons in the league, and has averaged a cumulative 23.2 minutes of on-court action in that two-year span.

But, one thing is clear - Walker Kessler has shown some promise as a rim protector, who is also very active on the glass, though he did suffer a slight dip in form last season compared to his rookie campaign, which saw him finish third overall in Rookie of the Year voting.

Nonetheless, he still averaged 8.1 points, shooting a very efficient 65.4 percent clip from the field, the highest conversion rate on the team last season.

Kessler also used his seven-foot-six wingspan to great effect, swatting a team-high 2.4 blocks, which also ranked second in the NBA, behind only San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama (3.6 blocks per contest).

Walker Kessler - 2023-24 Statistics Category Statistic PTS 8.1 REB 7.5 BLK 2.4 TS% 66.3 DEF RTG 114.0

Defensively, the 23-year-old was one of Utah's standouts, where he held his opponents to just 46.3 percent shooting overall, 3.0 percent down from their season field goal average of 49.3 percent.

But, the closer he defended to the rim, the more impactful he was, where, when within six feet from the basket, his opponents would sturggle to score over his long frame, converting on only 51.0 percent of their field goal attempts, 12.0 percent fewer than their 63.0 percent field goal average.

Similarly, from less than 10 feet away from the basketball, Kessler would restrict his opponents to just 48.8 percent from the field, 10.9 percent fewer than their 59.6 percent field goal percentage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Walker Kessler has been a top five shot blocker in the NBA since he entered the league, ranking fourth in blocks as a rookie with 2.3, and ranking second last season with 2.4 blocks per contest.

As such, an argument could be made that the Jazz should not be considering a trade for their power forward as his upside could help accelerate the Jazz' rebuild.

Alternatively, though, there may not be a better time to cash in on Kessler's worth as a premier defender, with Danny Ainge seeking as large of a return haul as he can possibly get.

So, there is a lot of deliberating for the Jazz' front office to do before the trade deadline, that is for certain.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.