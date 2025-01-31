Tottenham Hotspur are ready to bring an old face back to the club, having lined up Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters as a target, according to TBR Football.

It has been a season ravaged by injury for Tottenham, who sit 15th in the Premier League after 23 matches. They have made just one addition to their side in the winter window thus far, having signed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague in early January.

Those currently sidelined will return in due time, but their absence has made apparent the lack of depth that Ange Postecoglou has at his disposal. Spurs will be keen to make at least one outfield signing before the February 3rd transfer deadline and have perhaps settled on one.

Walker-Peters back to Spurs?

Defender left London in 2020

Southampton are enduring a miserable Premier League campaign, genuinely running the risk of becoming the English top flight’s worst-ever side if their form, or lack of it, continues. With just one win all season, there have understandably been very few bright spots, but Kyle Walker-Peters has remained consistent, being deployed on either flank as a full-back.

Kyle Walker-Peters 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 22 0 2 1,873' FA Cup 1 0 0 90'

Walker-Peters’ contract is set to expire in the summer and it has been apparent for some weeks now that he plans to depart the Saints at its end. Southampton are, therefore, willing to sell the defender this winter, having reportedly set an £8 million price tag on the 27-year-old who former manager and current Hull City boss Ruben Selles once labelled as "extraordinary."

According to TBR Football, Spurs are ready to offer Walker-Peters a contract in the summer and bring him back to the club he began his career at. A July addition would scarcely assist Spurs’ current injury problems, but for a figure as low as £8 million, perhaps the North London side could be tempted into making a move for him in the coming days to offer much-needed depth to their backline.

