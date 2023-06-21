Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters could stay at the club despite the Saints' relegation to the Championship, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Walker-Peters is one of a number of first team players Southampton could lose to Premier League clubs in the upcoming transfer window, along with their captain James Ward-Prowse.

Southampton transfer news - Kyle Walker-Peters

As per Hampshire Live, Walker-Peters recently reiterated his desire to play in the Premier League and force his way back into the England squad, having made two appearances under Gareth Southgate last year in friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

“It's tough for me to say right now but I'd be lying if I didn't say I want to be playing in the Premier League,” the 26-year-old said. “I want to get an opportunity to represent my country again. That's a really big goal of mine, so yeah, those are my personal goals."

That being said, there have been few rumours linking Walker-Peters to Premier League clubs.

In January, The Sun reported that both Manchester United and Chelsea were interested in the versatile full-back but no move materialised. 90min also believed Tottenham Hotspur to be keen on bringing Walker-Peters back to the club in January, having originally sold him to Southampton for £12 million in August 2020.

What has Jones said about Southampton and Walker-Peters?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think Walker-Peters is an obvious player that leaves Southampton.

"Like he's the sort I can imagine doing a year in the Championship. But I could definitely imagine why they would want to go and get a price just in case it fits in better with their plans."

Will Walker-Peters be lining up for Southampton in the Championship next season?

It does appear likely, as things stand, given that there is so little noise surrounding the player. In contrast, there has been plenty of speculation in terms of other Premier League teams lining up to sign James Ward-Prowse.

That being said, Walker-Peters is undoubtedly good enough to be playing for a Premier League side, and probably one in the top half. His ability to play on both the right and the left side is a real asset, too, and it wouldn't be a surprise if a team in European competition added him for depth. Aston Villa, for instance, have released Ashley Young and need a right-back to compete with Matty Cash. Walker-Peters would be a really smart signing, depending on what price Southampton were asking for.