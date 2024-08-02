Highlights Crysencio Summerville and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are keen to join West Ham with immediate effect.

West Ham United are pushing to complete deals for Crysencio Summerville and Aaron Wan-Bissaka with both players keen to join, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Hammers are keen to bolster their squad ahead of the opening Premier League game of the season with Aston Villa in two weeks, and are in advanced talks to seal several deals between now and then.

Tim Steidten has been busy at work and is now close to sealing a fantastic double swoop to strengthen both their attack and defence according to a Friday lunchtime update from Sky Sports.

Summerville and Wan-Bissaka Want to Join

Personal terms agreed with both players

According to Plettenberg, writing on his personal X account, the Hammers are still in discussions to find a final agreement with Leeds United and Manchester United respectively to sign Summerville and Wan-Bissaka.

The 21-year-old Dutch winger has already undergone and completed a medical in London and Dharmesh Sheth has told GMS exclusively that is expected to fly out to the USA to join up with his new teammates on their pre-season tour over the weekend, but a final deal is not in place yet with his current club.

Crysencio Summerville's Championship statistics - Leeds squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 46 =5th Goals 20 1st Assists 9 2nd Shots Per Game 3 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.2 3rd Match rating 7.62 1st

As for Wan-Bissaka, he has agreed personal terms on a five-year deal to move to the London Stadium but there is still a gap in valuation between themselves and the Red Devils for the right-back.

West Ham moved to sign the 26-year-old defender after a deal for Noussair Mazraoui collapsed due to his preference to move to Old Trafford, but that deal cannot advance until Wan-Bissaka moves on as the Reds need to raise funds.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Crysencio Summerville won Championship Player of the Year for 2023/24 after 21 goals for Leeds.

West Ham Also Chase New Striker Signing

Fullkrug and Duran top targets for Lopetegui

Alongside moves for Summerville and Wan-Bissaka, the Irons are looking to add a new striker to the squad and are in talks to sign both Borussia Dortmund star Niclas Fullkrug and Aston Villa ace Jhon Duran.

Germany international Fullkrug is keen on a move to the London Stadium after being offered a "lucrative contract", but there is a gap in valuation between the clubs as Dortmund are demanding €30million while West Ham don't want to pay more than €25million for the 31-year-old.

A similar situation is what is stopping Duran's move to London too, as Aston Villa are demanding £40million to allow the Colombian to leave due to his high potential, while the Irons wants to pay less.

