West Ham are close to agreeing a deal with Manchester United for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. While the Hammers are confident that a fee within the ballpark figure of between £10-15m will see the 26-year-old come to the London Stadium, other intricacies within the deal still need to be resolved.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provided exclusive comments for GIVEMESPORT, and explained that Julen Lopetegui and his recruitment team still have "work to do on the fee and the structure of payments".

West Ham Still Have Work to do with Wan-Bissaka Deal

The wages and payment are still under discussion

As previously reported by the Sun, a hitch in this prospective move is Wan-Bissaka's wages. According to Capology, the former Crystal Palace man is on £90,000-per-week with the Red Devils. Something in the deal may have to give if Wan-Bissaka, a player with 22 Premier League appearances last term, is to swap Manchester for East London.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"This one's getting closer. We think that, rather like the Fullkrug deal, there are a lot of elements of that deal that have been agreed between Manchester United and West Ham. There's still work to do on the fee and the structure of the payments. We do know that Manchester United's asking price was £15m-plus."

Wan-Bissaka an Alternative to Mazraoui

Admittedly, while the FA and League Cup-winning Wan-Bissaka would bolster West Ham's ranks, he is also seen as an alternative after a move for Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui broke down.

New boss Julen Lopetegui has been consistently keen on signing a right-back and thought he had landed Mazraoui. A fee with the German giants was agreed for the 28-capped Moroccan international, who is also 26-year-old. However, he snubbed a move to East London and is now set to take Wan-Bissaka's place at Old Trafford.

Comparative 2023-24 League Statistics of Wan-Bissaka and Mazraoui Wan-Bissaka Mazraoui Games 22 19 Goals 0 0 Asissts 2 3 Tackles Won 25 21 Challenges Lost 7 8 Interceptions 41 20 Blocks 29 14 Clearances 68 27 Errors 1 1

Wan-Bissaka was signed for £50m from Crystal Palace in June 2019, but is heading into the final 12 months of his current deal at Old Trafford and has looked increasingly likely to leave in this window, having rejected one approach from the Hammers already. The defender has 190 appearances for Manchester United.

He will be Lopetegui's fourth signing of the summer if all goes to plan, following Max Kilman's arrival from Wolves, plus the signings of Wes Foderingham from Sheffield United and Brazilian talent Luis Guilherme's move from Palmeiras.

