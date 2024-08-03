Highlights Noussair Mazraroui has become a key target for Manchester United at full-back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's departure appears increasingly likely with the Red Devils looking to bring in reinforcements in his position.

Mazraoui could challenge Diogo Dalot for a spot in the starting XI during the 2024/25 season.

It's rare to see a team submit a joint bid for two players from the same club, but it has been reported that Manchester United have done exactly that, as Bayern Munich have turned down an initial offer for both Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. The Red Devils' appreciation for the Dutch central defender has been well-documented throughout this summer's transfer window, but their desire to bring in his teammate has only just come to light.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka's potential move to West Ham United growing increasingly likely, it appears as though Diogo Dalot is set to have a new challenger for his right-back spot. With that in mind, this is how the Moroccan international compares to the options that Erik ten Hag currently has at his disposal.

Attacking

Mazraoui is the clear leader going forward

It appears as though the eagerness to bring Mazraoui to the 'Theatre of Dreams' in replacement of Wan-Bissaka is largely influenced by the manager's desire to have two full-backs who are comfortable in joining the attack. Despite making measured improvements since his 2019 move to the club, the former Crystal Palace man has failed to show enough of an upward trajectory in this area to convince anyone that he is capable of such a role.

The stats don't lie either, as in almost all the compared attacking data, the 26-year-old finds himself at rock bottom of the pile. Only in take-on success rate does Wan-Bissaka come out on top. In the remaining variables, it's a straight shootout between Dalot and Mazraoui.

While the former AC Milan loanee does have more goals per 90 and better crossing accuracy, it is the Bayern Munich man who is supreme in the majority of the attacking statistics, including in assists, chances created and touches in the opposition box.

Mazraoui vs Dalot vs Wan-Bissaka 2023/24 Attacking Statistics (Per 90) Statistic Mazraoui Dalot Wan-Bissaka Goals 0 0.1 0 Assists 0.3 0.1 0.2 Chances Created 1.2 1.1 0.6 Crossing Accuracy 15.79% 30% 28.57% Take-On Success 52.17% 63.27% 65.38% Touches In the Opposition Box 2.6 1.5 1.3

Passing/Possession

Ten Hag has been utilising an inverted full-back in recent times

In the modern-day game, it has become increasingly crucial for those playing on either side of the defence to be comfortable moving inwards to act as an additional midfield player when their team has the ball. A position like this is perfect for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and also appears to suit the potential new signing at Old Trafford more than the duo who are currently at the club.

The former Ajax defender leads the way when it comes to a large percentage of the possession stats. He managed almost more open play passes completed per game than Dalot and Wan-Bissaka combined and almost doubled the pair of them in passes completed in the opposition half.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the last two Premier League seasons, Aaron Wan-Bissaka played 14 passes into the final third, in comparison to Mazraoui's 80 in the Bundesliga.

The same story continues in the forward passing and passing accuracy departments, suggesting that Mazraoui may be the ideal option to help overload the middle of the park when needed. The only area where the World Cup semi-finalist does just fall shy is possession lost, with the less adventurous Wan-Bissaka taking the crown on that one, arguably because he tends to play things safer.

Mazraoui vs Dalot vs Wan-Bissaka 2023/24 Possession Statistics (Per 90) Statistic Mazraoui Dalot Wan-Bissaka Passing Accuracy 89.88% 83.78% 82.93% Open-Play Passes Completed 57.2 35 34.6 Passes Completed in Opposition Half 34.6 19.1 18.6 Forward Passes 24 14.4 14.5 Possession Lost 11 11.5 10.4

Defending

Wan-Bissaka shows his strengths

Given that Wan-Bissaka was once described by Jamie Carragher as the best one-on-one defender in the world, it is hardly a shock to find that he is the most dominant out of the trio defensively. Unfortunately, that is what seems to be his outdoing though, because as good as he is going toward his own goal, it does not make up for his weaknesses further up the pitch.

Man United's desire to turn into a front-foot outfit means that players like Wan-Bissaka are less of a desired commodity. Ten Hag would much rather have two players who are both strong going forward, with one who is respectable at the back in games where there may be more pressure on his goal.

In this instance, that appears to be the role of Dalot. The man who was labelled as the club's most consistent performer by iconic red, Patrice Evra, acts as the middle ground between his stronger teammate, and the relatively weaker Mazraoui.

Mazraoui vs Dalot vs Wan-Bissaka 2023/24 Defensive Statistics (Per 90) Statistic Mazraoui Dalot Wan-Bissaka Aerial Duel Success 47.5% 55.17% 52.5% Ground Duel Success 61.8% 57.27% 61.82% Clearances 1.8 2.8 2.8 Interceptions 1.6 1.1 2.1 Blocked Shots 0.1 0.5 0.8 Ball Recoveries 4.8 5.6 4.8