Highlights Wan-Bissaka set for West Ham medical on Sunday after a deal was agreed with Manchester United.

Five-year deal agreed, securing defender until 2029 in east London after £15m transfer was agreed.

Manchester United to sign Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui as Wan-Bissaka's replacement from Bayern Munich.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will have a medical ahead of his move from Manchester United to West Ham on Sunday, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers have been in talks with the Red Devils over a deal for the full-back for weeks, but had struggled to agree a deal to bring him to the London Stadium.

However, terms have now been agreed and the 26-year-old will travel to London to undergo a medical at Rush Green in the next 24 hours ahead of his move away from Old Trafford, as per transfer expert Romano.

Wan-Bissaka Set for West Ham Medical

Five-year deal already agreed

The former Crystal Palace right-back had entered the final year of his contract with Erik Ten Hag's side and the club were looking to move him on to raise funds for new signings.

According to David Ornstein a deal worth £15million has now been agreed, with Romano reporting via his X account that the defender will undergo his medical on Sunday.

Wan-Bissaka has already agreed a contract that will tie him to east London until 2029 with the option of an extra year too, with Manchester United prepared to replace him with the signing of Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.