UFC Vegas 96 would introduce MMA fans to a new flyweight prospect in the women's division. China's Wang Cong went into her bout with Victoria Leonardo as a significant favorite, and proved the bookmakers right. It took 'The Joker' just over one minute to get the job done. A brutal right hand would put her opponent down in the first round, earning a flawless victory. The knockout would be the second fastest in women's flyweight history. She extends her unbeaten career to 6-0 and aims to quickly ascend the ranks of the division.

In her post-fight interview, Cong explained her disappointment at being placed on the first fight of the prelims - "I deserve the main card". Looking for a more prolific opponent and main card placement, the Chinese fighter called out Casey O'Neil, who is currently ranked 15th in the division.

Wang Cong's Past With Valentina Shevchenko

Cong was the victor of a kickboxing match between the two before their UFC days

Proof of Wang Cong's raw talent can be found in her kickboxing past. In 2015, she faced former UFC champion and MMA legend Valentina Shevchenko. In the three-round bout, it was Cong who came out on the topic. Winning a unanimous decision, 'The Joker' was just 23 when she defeated Shevchenko. Michael Bisping acknowledged this previous victory when conducting the post-fight interview. Cong responded by stating;

"I think I can beat her [Shevchenko] in UFC as well."

Valentina Shevchenko is currently scheduled to fight Alexa Grasso for the third time at Noche UFC on the 14th of September. 'The Bullet' will aim to regain her flyweight title having surrendered it to Grasso in their first meeting, before drawing in their rematch.

Why Wang Cong is an Interesting Prospect in the UFC

Dana White broke his own bonus rules to reward the Chinese fighter

There are plenty of reasons why MMA fans should keep an eye on the career of Wang Cong. UFC president Dana White clearly highly rates 'The Joker' as he awarded her an additional 'Performance of the Night' bonus. In a comment on her Instagram, White wrote; "You [Cong] looked AMAZING. I'm adding another PON bonus for u. Congrats u get 50k." To which Cong replied; "I love you Dana".

However, Cong's impressive UFC debut is not the only reason MMA fans should be excited about the flyweight prospect. In order to earn her debut, Cong had to fight for her place through episode 2 of the 'Road to UFC'. Facing 25-year-old Peruvian Paula Luna, Wang also earned a first round finish. A mounted guillotine choke in the first round of the bout would earn Cong her UFC opportunity, which she took full advantage of.

Even prior to her previous two bouts, Cong was facing UFC-level opponents. In her fourth professional MMA bout, the now 32-year-old took on Yanan Wu. This was Wu's first post-UFC bout after being in the promotion between 2017 and 2022. Although she was not able to secure a finish, Cong would earn herself a decision win.

In terms of when her next bout will be, Cong has expressed interest in competing in Macau when the UFC goes there on the 23rd of November.