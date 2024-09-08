Key Takeaways Ward-Prowse, throughout his 475-game football career, has played against some of the league's best-ever midfielders.

When quizzed on who is toughest opponent was, the Portsmouth-born ace chose ex-Manchester United star Paul Scholes.

Scholes has previously lauded by impressive figures like Zidane and Henry for career at the top of English football.

West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse, who is currently on loan at Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, snubbed English duo Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard and magician Kevin De Bruyne as his toughest opponent he’s faced over his 475+ game career as a footballer.

Having emerged as one of the best academy prospects in Southampton's history – similar to the likes of Matt Le Tissier, Alan Shearer and Gareth Bale – the set-piece specialist has forged quite an underrated career in English football and, particularly, in the top flight.

In that time, the central midfielder has had the pleasure of playing alongside some true greats of the game and, perhaps, the displeasure of facing some of the English top division’s greatest-ever players – including the aforementioned triumvirate of Lampard, Gerrard and De Bruyne.

But when asked about his toughest-ever opponent, the Portsmouth-born ace – who has scored the second most free-kick goals in Premier League history – opted for Manchester United icon Paul Scholes, a player that oozed class and technical ability in equal measure, despite only playing against him for 30 minutes.

Scholes Picked as Ward-Prowse’s Toughest-Ever Opponent

The Englishman snubbed Lampard, Gerrard and De Bruyne

Amid an influx of talent in east London this summer, new boss Julen Lopetegui deemed Ward-Prowse deemed surplus to requirements and, as a result, was shipped off to Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan to allow him to earn senior minutes at the top level.

Upon arriving at the east Midlands-based outfit this summer, the pleasantries of meeting his new teammates and the staff at Nottingham Forest were followed up by a series of questions as he wandered on the grass of a pristine City Ground.

In a TikTok video uploaded by his temporary Premier League employers, their new arrival was asked an array of questions from his favourite food, series and video game to more football-based queries such as: proudest moment, his footballing idol and who his toughest opponent has been thus far. In terms of the latter, without giving it a second thought, Ward-Prowse instantly said:

“Paul Scholes.”

The Forest engine room operator, 29, also lavished David Beckham with praise, stating the ex-Real Madrid superstar as his hero during his childhood – as evidenced by their shared talent from a dead ball situation.

Ward Prowse’s 30-Minute Cameo vs Scholes

Former Southampton man on the receiving end of a 3-2 loss​​​​​​

What’s most interesting is that Ward-Prowse faced the Ginger Prince for just 30 minutes. But in that half-hour period, the 11-cap, two-goal England international realised what a supreme talent the ex-Manchester United man was.

Their face-to-face meeting occurred way back in September 2012 as Scholes’ Manchester United travelled far down south to St Mary’s to face the newly promoted Southampton, who were enjoying another crack at Premier League life.

Ward-Prowse, who was 17 years old at the time, started the game in midfield alongside the seasoned partnership of Morgan Schneiderlin and Steven Davis, while Scholes – 20 years his compatriots’ senior at the time – entered the fray in the 61st minute, replacing Tom Cleverley.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ward-Prowse is Southampton’s fourth-highest appearance holder with 410.

Saints, who were leading 2-1 until the 87th minute, managed to walk away empty-handed as the talismanic Robin van Persie completed his hat-trick by adding a second three minutes before the full-time whistle before striking in the 92nd minute.

At the end of that campaign, one that marked Sir Alex Ferguson’s last at the helm, Scholes hung up his boots for the second time in his career, meaning that he and Ward-Prowse never went toe-to-toe again.

An Overview of Scholes’ Career

Lavished in praise by French duo Henry and Zidane

Ward-Prowse is not the only figure among football circles that have showered the former England international with plaudits. Zinedine Zidane once labelled him as ‘undoubtedly the greatest midfielder of his generation’, while the talismanic Thierry Henry described him as ‘the best player in the Premiership’.

Widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in English top-flight history, Scholes – born and raised in Manchester – racked up north of 700 appearances for the Red Devils and, in that time, registered 153 strikes and a total of 81 assists.

Scholes - Manchester United Career Appearances 713 Goals 153 Assists 81 Yellow Cards 145 Red Cards 9

The metronome of Manchester United’s midfield for the best part of two decades, Scholes was ever-reliable under Ferguson’s reign and was a key factor in their unprecedented success and ended his playing days as one of the most decorated players in English football history.

Part of a rare breed of footballer - the one-club men - the Salford-born ace won 11 Premier Leagues, two Champions League titles in 98/99 and 07/08 and a plethora of other silverware, such as four FA Cups and a duo of League Cups.

All statistics per Transfermarkt (as of 08-09-24).