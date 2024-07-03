Highlights The Golden State Warriors are actively pursuing a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire shooting guard Buddy Hield.

Hield has been one of the NBA's best three-point shooters of the last decade, compiling impressive numbers from beyond the arc.

The addition of Hield to the Warriors would come shortly after the franchise lost Klay Thompson in free agency, paving the way for him to be Curry's new back-court shooting partner.

In the immediate aftermath of Klay Thompson's departure to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, the Golden State Warriors are looking to fill the three-point shooting void. The Warriors are making a real attempt to land one of the league's most consistent long-distance shooters, Buddy Hield, from the Philadelphia 76ers through a sign-and-trade deal, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Hield is coming off his first season with the 76ers after being acquired via trade. He averaged 12.2 points while knocking down three-pointers at a 38.9 percent clip during the regular season. While he didn't see the court often during the 76ers' most recent playoff run, his value remains high, as he's built a reputation as one of the best pure shooters the game has seen.

Hield's success as a long-range threat has been well-documented since he arrived in the league with the New Orleans Pelicans, who selected him with the No. 6 overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft. After a brief stint in New Orleans, he was traded during his rookie season to the Sacramento Kings, where he would later enjoy the best season of his career to date.

In 2019, Hield averaged a career-high 20.7 points on a blistering 42.7 percent from distance, connecting on the fourth-most three-pointers that season with 278. He was shipped to the Indiana Pacers during the 2022 season and then sent to the 76ers two seasons later in 2024. With another trade on the horizon for Hield, he'll likely have his best chance of sticking with an NBA franchise as a member of the Warriors.

Hield's Potential Fit in Golden State

Dangerous three-point threat may make his mark on the Warriors in 2024-25 and beyond

Hield's career could be given many different labels to this point, but 'underrated' may be the biggest one to mention, as he's made some incredible three-point shooting history before entering his ninth season. A career 40 percent shooter from the outside, he's just 76 three-pointers short of 2,000 total.

In a four-year stretch from the 2019-20 season to 2022-23, he placed second in the entire league for most three-pointers made, only trailing the likes of some of the most legendary three-point marksmen in the history of the game, like James Harden, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. As a potential new Golden State Warrior, there's good reason to believe that a player like Hield will thrive in their free-flowing offensive system around Curry.

Hield could prove to be a promising addition to the Warriors because of his ability to impact the game without the ball, as well as his catch-and-shoot ability. In 2023-24, he knocked down his catch-and-shoot opportunities from deep at a 41.8 percent rate. His corner three-point shooting also proved to be a major key to the 76ers offense in his 25.8 minutes, as he shot 51.2 percent from that spot on the floor during his time in Philadelphia.

Buddy Hield Career Stats Category Stat PTS 15.5 3PT% 40.0% TS% 57.1% Total 3PTM 1,924

As a Warrior, he would be able to somewhat replace Thompson's three-point shooting threat while providing spacing and drive-and-kick potential to a team that will be solely focused on Curry if the Warriors do not acquire another star-caliber player.

If that is the case, Hield could use his time with Golden State as a return-to-form, with the opportunity to prove that he can turn back the clock as a 20-plus point scorer. With another backcourt combination of two of the league's greatest shooters, the Warriors could build a team reminiscent of years past after the acquisition of Hield.