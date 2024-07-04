Highlights The Warriors are acquiring Buddy Hield in a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Only days after losing Klay Thomspon in free agency, it appears Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have their new Splash Brother.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Thursday that the Warriors are completing a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire sharpshooter Buddy Hield

The 11-year vet will sign a four-year contract with Golden State with multiple stipulations, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He's guaranteed $18 million over the first two seasons with a $3 million partial guarantee in the third year and a player option on a non-guaranteed fourth year.

The Warriors are reportedly sending a 2031 second-round pick (via Dallas) to the 76ers to complete the trade.

Hield averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc in 84 games split between the 76ers and Indiana Pacers last season.

He's Not Klay Thompson, but Hield Can Shoot

The 31-year-old has made a career out of being a sharpshooter

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hield was drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the sixth overall pick in the 2016 draft because of his knockdown shooting ability. As a senior at the University of Oklahoma, Hield shot 45.7 percent from three on nearly nine attempts per game.

He's brought the same skill to the NBA. Over his 11 seasons in the league, Hield is a 40.0 percent shooter from deep on 7.6 attempts per game. He got up more than 10 threes per game in the 2020-21 season with the Kings and still shot 39.1 percent.

Put simply, Hield is a volume three-point shooter with efficiency. That's a valuable skill in today's league—especially for a team trying to fill the void of someone like Thompson.

Culturally, Hield will never fill Klay's spot in Golden State; but on the court, he can replicate his production.

After suffering a torn Achilles and a torn ACL in back-to-back seasons, Thompson returned to play 178 games from 2022-24. He averaged 19.9 points per game and shot 39.7 percent from three on 9.7 attempts a night.

Over that same period, Hield played in 245 games, averaging 14.8 points per game while shooting 39.2 percent from three on 8.0 attempts per contest.

Letting Thompson walk has given Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy multiple avenues of improving the team's roster that wouldn't have been available to him had the Warriors legend stayed.

Making this sign-and-trade move to fill the vacated knockdown shooter role is a savvy one, considering Hield's contract and the price of doing business with Philadelphia was just a future second-round pick.