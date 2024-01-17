Highlights Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has passed away at age 46 after suffering a heart attack.

Milojević was instrumental in developing the Warriors' frontcourt, including improving Kevon Looney's rebounding abilities.

Milojević previously coached Nikola Jokić and other NBA prospects in Serbia. His sudden passing is a devastating blow to the Warriors and the basketball community.

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has reportedly passed away at age 46.

According to a press release from the Warriors, Milojević suffered a heart attack at a private team dinner in Salt Lake City, Utah on Jan. 16 and was immediately hospitalized. The Serbian coach passed away the following morning.

Following Milojević's hospitalization on Jan. 16, the NBA postponed the Jan. 17 game between the Warriors and the Utah Jazz.

The Warriors released a statement on Milojević's passing with head coach Steve Kerr expressing his sadness and condolences to his family.

"We are absolutely devastated by Dejan's sudden passing. This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful humans I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy [...]"

Milojević instrumental in frontcourt development

Praised for improving Kevon Looney's rebounding

The Warriors initially signed Milojević in 2021 with the hopes that he'd help develop their frontcourt and, in particular, former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman. The Serbian coach had experience in training and developing big men, including a now-two-time MVP winner.

Between 2012 and 2015, Milojević coached Nikola Jokić when he played for Serbian club Mega Basket and has been credited "with some of Jokic's foundational basketball grooming." He also coached several prospective NBA players during his coaching tenure in Serbia, including Ivica Zubac, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, Vlatko Čančar, and Goga Bitadze.

While the development of Wiseman didn't quite go as planned, many viewed Milojević as the one who revitalized Kevon Looney's rebounding abilities. In an article by Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic in May 2022, the journalist found that Looney had been rebounding 21.62 percent of available balls in play, ranking 44th all-time for the best rebound rate in a single postseason.

Kevon Looney – Playoff Stats Seasons Rebounds Rebounding % Defensive Rebounding % 2022 7.6 21.0 25.6 2023 13.1 27.0 35.1

For comparison's sake, Looney's rebounding rate was higher than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's in 1977 (21.59) and Tim Duncan's in 2008 (21.38). He wound up finishing the playoffs with a 21.0 total rebounding percentage, not quite surpassing the legends in the end, but the number was still high.