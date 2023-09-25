Highlights The Warriors' white, blue, and yellow combo jerseys from 1984 to 1989 were simple yet striking, and symbolize the dominant era of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond, and Chris Mullin.

The blue and yellow jersey design from the 1960s, with San Francisco front and center, is associated with Wilt Chamberlain's incredible performance and is a must-have for true Warriors fans.

The white and yellow jersey with the Golden Gate Bridge logo represents the Warriors' dominant era with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala, claiming multiple championships.

There have been several NBA teams that have worn a number of iconic jersey designs since the league's early days. One such squad that comes to mind is the Golden State Warriors. Like the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, the Western Conference franchise has showcased different jerseys that coincide with its greatest moments.

Of course, with their dominant stretch during the 2010s, many might only remember their modern day jerseys. However, with the franchise’s incredible history, there are plenty of jerseys that made their mark and have become an iconic part of the team.

With that said, here's a look at the Warriors’ five best jerseys in their long and proud history.

5 Run TMC

Although the trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond, and Chris Mullins played only two seasons together, the impact they had on the Warriors spread outside the court. Golden State’s Run TMC, as the three players are collectively known, was among the first teams that capitalized on an up-tempo offense to dominate their opponents.

As a new identity in the Bay grew, so did the Warriors’ look on the court. From 1984 to 1989, the jersey design the Dubs wore used a white, blue, and yellow combo. The end result is a simple, yet striking outcome that paired perfectly with Golden State’s popular trio at that time.

Perhaps the most iconic moment of Run TMC and the Warriors’ jersey at this time was when they eliminated the first-seed San Antonio Spurs as the eighth-seed in the first round of the 1991 playoffs. That victory not only cemented the iteration of this team but the eye-catching jersey design as well.

4 The Wilt Chamberlain era

Before Run TMC, the Splash Brothers, Rick Barry’s championship squad, and the We Believe team, the team was known as the San Francisco Warriors during the early 1960s. At this point in time, the one calling the shots in the Bay was none other than Wilt Chamberlain, one of the NBA’s most dominant players ever.

In the six-and-a-half seasons Chamberlain played for the Warriors, the legendary big man averaged an astounding 41.5 points, 25.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. And while he didn’t win any ring for his team, there’s no denying that his performance during this time was impressive.

That’s why the blue and yellow jersey design used by the Warriors, the same one with San Francisco front and center, stayed in the minds of people and associated it with Chamberlain’s time with the franchise. This reason elevates the jersey’s look as a must-have for true Warriors fans.

3 The first championship

While Chamberlain’s time with the Warriors didn’t lead to an NBA championship, another star would come along to make up for it: Rick Barry.

Joining the team during the 1973-74 season, Barry made an immediate impact by taking over the offense and leading the franchise back to relevance after Chamberlain's departure. His effort would ultimately pay off when the Warriors won a ring in 1975 on the back of his Herculean playoff averages of 28.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 2.9 steals.

Taking the jersey design worn by Chamberlain a decade ago, the Warriors’ outfit still used a blue and yellow look. The most prominent change, however, is the use of California’s outline on the jersey with the Warriors’ name on top.

Its retro look, coupled with the franchise’s championship during this time, made the said jersey design pop out. Add Barry’s legendary status in the Bay Area - specifically his unique way of shooting free throws - and any fan of the Dubs will surely feel the nostalgia just by wearing any jersey associated with this era of Golden State.

Warriors career scoring leaders

Player Total Points Stephen Curry 21,712 Wilt Chamberlain 17,783 Rick Barry 16,447 Paul Arizin 16,266 Chris Mullin 16,235

2 'We Believe' Warriors

After Run TMC’s time, Golden State fell into a long period of mediocrity, and everything the franchise did never amounted to anything. That all changed when a team led by Baron Davis, Stephen Jackson, Jason Richardson, Monta Ellis, and Matt Barnes was let loose on the court and gave fans new hope to cling on to.

Dubbed the "We Believe" team, the 2006-07 Warriors rallied the Bay Area as they managed to upset the Dallas Mavericks, the number one seed at the heading into the playoffs. This huge win set the whole franchise on fire and elevated the team to a new level of popularity.

At this time, the team’s jersey used a white design with a dark blue Warriors outlined by a shade of orange. The end result is a look that became associated with the "We Believe" team and all the good vibes that came along with it.

1 The Dynasty

Although the "We Believe" era in Golden State didn’t last, it wouldn’t be long before another version of the Warriors exceeded what they accomplished. Thanks to a roster with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala in it, the Dubs managed to rise tall above every team in the NBA to claim the championship back in 2015.

Since then, the Warriors established a dynasty that saw Kevin Durant join the team to claim two more rings. After several years, the Curry-Thompson-Green trio would conquer a fourth ring after besting the Boston Celtics in 2022.

In the whole run of this dynasty, Golden State’s white and yellow jersey was the most iconic of them all. The use of the Golden Gate Bridge’s image inside a circle and the team’s name around it helped give this version of the Warriors its identity on the court, making their run a truly epic one.

As the Warriors continue to progress and improve their jersey designs, fans can expect the team to don new threads that could top those on this list. With that said, be on the lookout as there is every chance for a new jersey design from the Golden State franchise to become wildly popular by then.

If the team wins another championship as well, there could be another iconic jersey that we could add to this list.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.