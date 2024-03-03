Highlights The Celtics aim to maintain momentum amid a 10-game winning streak as they face off against the similarly hot Warriors.

The Warriors may be without Curry due to injury, potentially giving the Celtics a bigger advantage in this matchup.

Betting lines favor the Celtics over the Warriors; GMS predicts the outcome with a focus on Kuminga and White.

The Boston Celtics welcome back the Golden State Warriors onto the same TD Garden floor where Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green celebrated their fourth NBA championship together in 2022.

For the Warriors, this game is all about sustaining momentum as they look to continue climbing up the Western Conference standings amid their recent hot streak that has seen them win 13 of the last 16 games. For the Celtics, this is all about proving themselves in a high-level matchup against their tormentors in the NBA Finals two years ago, whom they also lost to in their first meeting earlier this year.

Despite holding the best record in the NBA this season, Boston always seems to have trouble with Golden State. Stephen Curry's dagger three-pointer in overtime earlier this year put the Celtics to bed, as the star guard led the way with 33 points for the then-sputtering Warriors during a 132-126 win over the best team in the league.

Nonetheless, the Celtics should confidently enter this game as they are riding high with a 10-game winning streak, their most recent being a 138-110 drubbing of Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks. Boston managed to overcome Dončić's 37-point outburst thanks to 77 combined points from Jayson Tatum (32), Jaylen Brown (25), and Kristaps Porzingis (24). Porzingis, however, could be in danger of missing Sunday afternoon's affair with a quad contusion he suffered during their game versus Dallas.

As for the Warriors, they have started this recent East Coast road trip 3-0 and will look to close it out with a statement-making win and a potential season sweep of the Celtics. Golden State just came off a trip from north of the border, with Curry and Jonathan Kuminga combining for 59 points in their 120-105 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Injury report and how to watch

Warriors could be without top star

Warriors:

Stephen Curry (QUESTIONABLE - Right knee bursitis)

Brandin Podziemski (QUESTIONABLE - Right knee inflammation)

Gui Santos (PROBABLE - Right knee)

Andrew Wiggins (OUT - Personal reasons)

Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis (QUESTIONABLE - Left quad contusion)

Neemias Queta (OUT - Right knee hyperextension)

How to watch:

3:30 PM ET, ABC

Betting Lines

Celtics heavily favored over the Warriors

Point Spread: Warriors +10.5 (-108) / Celtics -10.5 (-112)

Money Line: Warriors (+400) / Celtics (-520)

Over/Under: 230.5 (-110)

Our Picks

GMS presents our picks, from props to parlays

Point Spread: Celtics -10.5 (-112)

If Curry's right knee bursitis forces him to miss Sunday's showdown, the Celtics should have no trouble covering this rather hefty 10.5-point spread. Nonetheless, even if the Warriors' superstar winds up playing, Boston is still riding a ton of momentum with its 10-game winning streak. Apart from having a league-leading 47-12 record, they also have by far the best home record in the NBA at 28-3. They have a 10.8-point differential, which also tops the league. Even with the Warriors scorching as of late, the Celtics are even hotter with their current winning streak.

Player threes: Jonathan Kuminga OVER 18.5 points (-104)

Kuminga has been on fire throughout this road trip, as he is essentially getting whatever he wants around the basket. Over the last three games, he has eclipsed 20 points, averaging 23.3 points on 60.8 percent shooting. Though he could face some problems against an elite Celtics defense, Kuminga did have an efficient night against them in their first encounter. He finished with 17 points, which is below the 18.5-point mark, but he shot an efficient 8-of-13 from the field. If Curry sits this one out, Kuminga could be in for a huge night.

Parlay: Jaylen Brown OVER 25 points, Derrick White OVER four three-pointers (+532)

For the parlay, let's go with a pretty risky one featuring Jaylen Brown scoring over 25 points and Derrick White splashing at least four three-pointers. Brown has scored at least 25 points in each of his last five outings. With the Warriors missing Andrew Wiggins due to personal reasons, Golden State has fewer bigger wings to throw at Brown, which should set him up for a big scoring night.

The riskier side of this bet is White knocking down at least four triples. His best shooting game of the season came against the Warriors, where he connected on seven three-pointers. If he is able to channel back that form in front of the home crowd, this could be a nice hit on the books.

All odds and lines courtesy of FanDuel.