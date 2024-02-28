Highlights Klay Thompson shines off the bench once again with 25 points for the Warriors.

Chris Paul's return boosts the Warriors' bench unit with 9 points and 6 assists.

Golden State moves to 9th in the West and aims to maintain momentum on the East Coast trip.

After claiming he wanted to remain a Warrior for life, Klay Thompson had yet another strong outing off the bench with 25 points and six three-pointers to lead the Golden State to a 123-112 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. With the win, Golden State has now won 11 of its last 14 games.

Stephen Curry was held scoreless in the first half for the first time since the 2019 playoffs and in the regular season since 2012. But he eventually tallied 18 second-half points as the Warriors used their classic third-quarter surge to pull away from the slumping Wizards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Klay Thompson is averaging 19.8 points off the bench for the Warriors and is sinking 44.9 percent of his threes, up from 36.8 percent as a starter.

Both teams went back and forth in the 24 minutes before Golden State outscored Washington 38-17 in the third period to enter the final quarter with a 23-point cushion, which proved to be the Warriors' biggest lead of the evening. The ball was zipping throughout the night for the Dubs, as 39 of their 47 field goals made came off assists.

Chris Paul's return from a 21-game absence surely helped that cause. Paul instantly made an impact and anchored the Warriors' bench unit with nine points, six assists, and four steals. He finished with a team-high +17 in 22 minutes off the bench. Moses Moody also drew the start in place of Andrew Wiggins, who was a late scratch due to personal reasons.

The Wizards had a solid ball game overall, despite the loss. They shot nearly 50 percent from the field (46-of-93) as all starters scored in double figures, led by Kyle Kuzma's 27-point and 11-rebound double-double. Jordan Poole had a rough outing against his former squad, as he went just 5-of-17 from the field for 12 points in his fourth straight game off the bench.

Klay Thompson thriving in bench role

Could be even deadlier with Chris Paul back

In a game where Curry's first field goal came about a minute into the third quarter, the story of the night was Thompson's stellar performance off the bench. Thompson, who has come off the bench over the last five games for the Dubs, scored over 20 points and made at least five three-pointers for the second straight night.

After the game, Thompson spoke about how he feels about his new role.

"Honestly, it's been a pretty seamless transition," Thompson said during the post-game interview . "It does have its benefits as far as letting the game settle, seeing the floor before you enter and just relaxing... When you're coming off the bench, it's a little easier to relax and my game is showing that."

Thompson's game is indeed showing that. He has led the team in scoring in three of his five games as a reserve and is averaging 19.8 points on 47.9 percent field goal shooting and 44.9 percent three-point shooting.

Chris Paul's return could even unlock Thompson's game even more. Head coach Steve Kerr feels blessed to have two future Hall of Famers coming off the bench for his team.

Golden State possesses one of the best second units in the league. Tuesday's win with Curry struggling mightily exhibits how deep this Warriors team really is.

Golden State Warriors – Top Reserves vs. Wizards Categories Klay Thompson Chris Paul Gary Payton II Points 25 9 13 Rebounds 3 4 4 Assists 4 6 2 FG 9-16 3-6 6-10 +/- +4 +17 +7

On the season, they have the third-most productive bench (42.9 PPG) in the league. With Thompson and Paul running the reserves and Steve Kerr finally finding the right combination for his starting five, the Warriors could even become deadlier with the team getting back to full strength.

Golden State moves to 9th in West standings

Warriors look to build momentum through final stretch of the regular season

With the win, the 30-27 Warriors officially moved past the 31-28 Los Angeles Lakers for 9th in the Western Conference standings. Golden State is now 10-3 in February and will look to make it 11 as the team heads to Madison Square Garden next to take on the New York Knicks, who have been struggling with injuries as of late.

After New York, the Warriors continue their East Coast road trip by heading north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors this Friday and end it against the team with the best record in the league, the Boston Celtics in what should be a blockbuster Sunday afternoon showdown.