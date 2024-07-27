Highlights Warriors governor Joe Lacob prefers to young stars Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga.

The Jazz are reportedly eying Podziemski in a potential Lauri Markkanen trade.

Both the Warriors and the Jazz hold firm on their high valuations for their respective key players.

Amid a rather busy offseason so far, he Golden State Warriors currently find themselves in the heat of trade rumors this summer, especially with regard to Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen .

Golden State is reportedly in the driver's seat in the Markkanen sweepstakes. The Dubs have intriguing young talent and future draft capital that can be in a potential trade package for Markkanen. But so far, both sides have yet to see eye-to-eye on a potential deal that will send the All-Star to the Bay Area.

Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has set a steep price on Markkanen. Meanwhile, Golden State highly values its young up-and-comers, Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga, who are reportedly the pieces Ainge is asking for in a deal for the Finnish player.

However, the Warriors prefer not to give up any of those two budding stars in a trade for Markkanen.

Warriors Don't Want to Trade Podziemski or Kuminga

Lacob sees All-Star potential in their two young stars

If the Warriors were to trade for Markkanen, they reportedly don't want to part ways with Brandin Podziemski or Jonathan Kuminga, team governor Joe Lacob recently said in an interview with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic.

“I’m not going to get into specifics like that, there’s no way. (But) I don’t want to give [Podziemski] up, or [Kuminga]. We love these guys. And Moses, Trayce (Jackson-Davis). These are good young players." - Joe Lacob

Previous reports indicated that the Jazz prefer to acquire Podziemski from the Warriors if they were to trade Markkanen to the Bay Area.

Meanwhile, Lacob went on record during Summer League saying that he sees All-Star potential in the incoming sophomore, who made the All-Rookie First Team in 2023-24.

Podziemski averaged 26.6 minutes per game and even started 28 of his 74 appearances during his debut campaign. Rookies rarely crack the regular rotation under Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. But the four-time champion coach could not keep the Santa Clara standout off the floor due to the all-around value he brings on both sides of the court.

Lacob also made the same remarks about Kuminga in the interview with The Athletic, saying the bouncy forward is "in the same boat."

Despite having some run-ins with head coach Steve Kerr throughout parts of the season, Kuminga had his most productive campaign as a pro in 2023-24, where he averaged 16.1 points on 52.9 percent field goal shooting.

Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Jonathan Kuminga Brandin Podziemski MPG 26.3 26.6 PPG 16.1 9.2 RPG 4.8 5.8 APG 2.2 3.7 FG% 52.9% 45.4%

However, given Golden State's lack of success since winning the 2021-22 NBA championship, acquiring a proven star like Markkanen could get them closer to title contention than with young projects like Kuminga and Podziemski.

The Warriors currently find themselves in somewhat of a transition period, especially with the departure of franchise legend Klay Thompson , who signed with the Dallas Mavericks this offseason.

The Warriors would like to maximize whatever is left of Stephen Curry 's prime years. The four-time champion just turned 36 years old earlier in March.

If a Markkanen trade were to go down between Golden State and Utah, at least one of Kuminga or Podziemski would have to go to Salt Lake City. As of this point, however, it seems like both sides remain firm in their stances to keep their prices high on their respective players.