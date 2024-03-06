Highlights Draymond Green defended the Warriors' defensive strategy to sag off of Jaylen Brown from the three-point line during their brutal loss to the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown's hot start fueled Boston's epic first quarter run that essentially put the game to bed.

Green and the Warriors remain unfazed by loss and now shift their focus to the final stretch of the regular season.

The Golden State Warriors suffered one of their most brutal losses in franchise history this past weekend when they lost by 52 points to the Boston Celtics last Sunday. Partly to blame for the loss was the Warriors' game plan to sag off Jaylen Brown from beyond the three-point line, which clearly backfired in a colossal way. Now that the dust has settled, Warriors forward Draymond Green spoke extensively about their strategy on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, and defended why they game planned that way for the Celtics All-Star.

"We didn't implement that defensive game plan because we thought Jaylen Brown can't make shots. You implement that defensive game plan because you feel like he's going to take it upon himself to shoot more and more... and take their offense out of rhythm... [That] makes it a lot easier to beat them... Jaylen Brown is a 34% three-point shooter going into the game, so you're not overly worried that Jaylen Brown is going start hitting threes... and he did." - Draymond Green

Brown certainly made Golden State pay by knocking down three consecutive three-pointers that ignited the 23-1 run to give Boston a 44-22 lead after the first quarter. He wound up with five three-pointers in the opening frame alone. The Celtics then continued to go on a massive second quarter tear, where they outscored the Warriors 38-16 to establish a 44-point lead, the largest halftime lead by any team this season. Brown went on to finish the game with 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting.

Warriors not too worried about the loss

Dubs still finished 3-1 on their East Coast road trip

Steve Kerr wasn't too worried about the loss when asked about it during the post-game press conference. Green echoed the same sentiments and added that they were still happy with how their East Coast road trip turned out, where they went 3-1. The 4-time NBA champs also implied they had nothing to lose on Sunday, since they were on their last leg of the road trip.

"You go into that game 3-0 on the road trip," Green added. "So you go with this free swing and implement this game plan. And it didn't work. We move on."

Golden State now moves onto this upcoming home stand, where they will first welcome the surging Milwaukee Bucks, who remain the only undefeated team since the All-Star break.

The Warriors will get a major piece back with Andrew Wiggins reportedly returning to practice on Tuesday afternoon after a four-game absence due to personal reasons. This is the first time that Golden State will have a clean bill of health on the roster since November, which is perfect timing for this crucial stretch of the regular season.

With 22 games remaining on the schedule, the Warriors sit in 10th in the Western Conference standings. Golden State would ideally want to climb up to 6th in order to earn an outright playoff berth and avoid the play-in tournament.