Highlights Draymond Green has been ejected just three minutes into the game for arguing with an official.

The ejection came following Green becoming angry with referee Jim Acosta.

Despite recent improved behavior, Green's early ejection is a callback to his previous issues.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from Wednesday night’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Three minutes into the first quarter, the Warriors were called for a foul against Jalen Suggs. As he did not like the call, Green began arguing with official Jim Acosta.

After a few seconds of Green yelling at Acosta, the four-time NBA champion was called for two technical fouls, which ejected from the game.

Green finished the night with 0 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist in four minutes played. With the score tied at 6-6, the Warriors were forced to continue the rest of the game shorthanded. The rest of the team, particularly Stephen Curry, appeared stressed following Green’s ejection.

Green has averaged 8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game this season. In 46 games, he is shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from the three-point range. He has been one of the vocal leaders regarding his team’s lack of effort and losing ways this season.

The ejection comes as Green has maintained better behavior in recent weeks, following multiple suspensions and time away from the team for counseling. Coach Steve Kerr even acknowledged how far Green had come since that point a few nights ago.