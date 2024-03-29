Highlights The Rockets are closing in on Warriors for the West's 10th and final playoff spot thanks to a dominant 10-game winning streak.

Tari Eason called out the Warriors on Instagram, prompting Draymond Green to respond on his podcast.

Houston has been dominant during its winning streak, outscoring opponents by 141 total points.

Back-and-forth chatter between NBA players tends to bring out some entertaining moments for basketball fans to enjoy. With the end of the regular season being near, the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors are battling for playoff positioning thanks to a dominant recent stretch from the former.

And with the Rockets closing in on the Warriors in the standings, and now sitting just one game back of Stephen Curry and company, Houston's forward Tari Eason added some fuel to the fire surrounding the NBA's most intriguing battle for a playoff spot.

How Rockets' Recent Drama With Warriors Began

Rockets forward Tari Eason had a message for the Warriors, and Draymond Green responded

Having beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder in a thrilling 132-126 overtime victory, the Rockets are rolling with 10 straight wins, edging closer to surpassing the Warriors for the 10th seed. As of March 29, Golden State holds a 38-34 record with a one-game lead over Houston, who currently have a 37-35 record.

As the race for the postseason, and in this case, a spot in the play-in tournament continues to heat up throughout the league, both teams are in the midst of a full-court press to secure a spot in the playoffs. Despite the Warriors' lead over the Rockets, their recent 5-5 record in the last 10 games has left them exposed to the Rockets' surge.

As a result, Houston forward Tari Eason took to Instagram to address the situation, getting excited about his team's play while letting the Warriors know that the surging Rockets are coming.

Eason has his reasons for going to social media in order to send the message, and it was certainly intriguing for NBA fans as a whole. When the Rockets were 27-35 before the streak, their playoff hopes seemed bleak, but they have since embarked on a winning streak at the most crucial point of the season. They did so despite the absence of Eason and fellow big man Alperen Şengün due to injuries.

Subsequently, Warriors star forward Draymond Green addressed Eason's message on his podcast, taking a swipe at Eason's limited time on the court. The second-year forward only appeared in 22 games this season, the last one dating back to Jan. 1.

Green can wave off Eason's message as much as he likes, but it is clear that Houston has the momentum working in their favor currently. Throughout the 10-game winning streak, they've outscored opponents by a whopping 141 points, averaging 124.3 points per game.

Houston's shooting percentages of 49.3 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc have been exceptional, leading to an average win margin of 14.1 points.

This presents a formidable challenge for Golden State, hoping to stay alive in the playoff hunt while navigating their way through an underwhelming campaign. Even with a top 10 offense in the league, the Warriors' 18th-ranked defense has limited their potency, exposing their weaknesses more frequently this season than in previous years.

With these inconsistencies, it requires Green, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Jonathan Kuminga to play more crucial minutes down the stretch to ensure they have a chance at making the playoffs.

Even if it means navigating the play-in tournament and potentially facing the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks, depending on how the remainder of the season shakes out.

Warriors Trying to Fend Off Rockets

Golden State and Houston have 10 games left to secure a playoff spot

Both the Warriors and Rockets have 10 games left on their schedule as the end of the regular season draws near. But there's no single game remaining on either team's schedule that's more important than the one on Thursday, April 4.

The Warriors will travel to Houston to face the Rockets in a game that could have major implications on who emerges as a Western Conference playoff team and which franchise is watching the postseason from home.

Even if the Rockets do manage to either move into a tie for the No. 10 spot or jump ahead of Golden State, the final stretch of games after that will setup a full-blown sprint to the finish line of the regular season.

The Warriors will play six games following the matchup with Houston, three of which are against expected playoff teams in the Mavericks, Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.

As for the Rockets, they'll also play six games after the April 4 date with Golden State, and it's a stretch featuring four playoff teams in the Miami Heat, Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers.