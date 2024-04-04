Highlights Victor Wembanyama's dominant defensive play this season has thrust him into the conversation for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Warriors forward Draymond Green is strongly backing Wembanyama for the award, and detailed exactly why he believes the Spurs rookie deserves it.

However, Green admits that while Wembanyama shines individually, team success matters and the Spurs still have work to do.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has already established himself as one of the most dominant young players in the NBA. Standing 7-foot-4, the Spurs center was just named Rookie of the Month for the third-straight month, and is a clear lock to win Rookie of the Year.

But according to one fellow superstar, ROY isn't the only award Wembanyama should take home this offseason. On a recent episode of his podcast, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green made the case that Wembanyama should also be named Defensive Player of the Year, recanting on a previous argument that he had made that the rookie be snubbed of the award.

"I know I said on here a little while back that Wemby shouldn’t be Defensive Player of the Year. I lied. Wemby should be the Defensive Player of the Year. Because he is that amazing defensively." — Draymond Green

Green recently got a first-hand look at Wembanyama's defensive abilities, with the Warriors topping the Spurs 117–113 in San Antonio on Sunday. After the game, Green was sure to get Wembanyama to sign a jersey for his young son.

But the young center earned praise from Green for traits beyond his post-game niceties.

"Wemby is definitely the Defensive Player of the Year. The way he impacts the game on the defensive end, whether it’s off the ball, on the ball, it’s a problem. When you start driving to the hole, and guys may have a lay-up, maybe not, and they just turn out and go the other way, that’s a problem. That’s a blocked shot in a sense, and no one will account for that." — Draymond Green

Wembanyama May Already Be a Star, but the Spurs Need to Improve Around Him

If Wemby is to make the jump to MVP consideration soon, the Spurs must escape the bottom of the West

Despite Wembanyama's immediate stand-out ability upon making the jump to the NBA, he has not been able to single-handedly carry the Spurs from the basement of the Western Conference. San Antonio has won just 18 games this year, and is on pace to finish in last place in the West and ahead of just two teams in the entirety of the NBA.

Even Green, who had nothing but praise for Wembanyama as an individual, conceded that the Spurs still have plenty of work to do as a unit.

"Take it with a grain of salt. Obviously, team record matters. Everybody that says team record doesn’t matter, it’s a lie. It definitely matters. And they’re not quite that good." — Draymond Green

But still, Green was ultimately left in awe of what he's seen from the rookie center, and admitted to not knowing "what lab he was created in" during a hilarious evaluation of the Spurs big man.

"Dude had nine blocks last night. That’s against the Denver Nuggets — the best team in the NBA. Nine blocks. ... I don’t know what lab he was created in, but I need to go create me a son in that lab, because dude is unbelievable." — Draymond Green