At the start of the 2023 NBA free agency, Draymond Green was the first domino to fall as the veteran forward signed a four-year, $100 million deal to stay with the Golden State Warriors. Other interested teams like the Portland Trail Blazers didn’t even have the chance to recruit him considering how quick the deal was made.

Of course considering what the Warriors did prior to free agency—particularly trading for Chris Paul and shipping Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in the process—it wasn’t really a surprise that they pushed hard to retain Green. However, the fact that the Dubs had to pay him that much makes it really bewildering.

We get it. Dray is really valuable to the Warriors. It surely didn’t help that they had some competition who were also desperate for his services. Basically, the Dubs had no other choice but to pay him. Nonetheless, it could surely hurt Golden State long-term.

Having all said that, here are the three reasons why Draymond Green’s $100 million deal is a mistake for the Warriors.

3 The Warriors’ two-timeline strategy is gone

For some time now, the Warriors had operated on a two-timeline strategy. While retaining the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Green, they also tried to give their young players significant experience as the supporting cast.

The idea was to have continuity and establish a dynasty, similar to how the San Antonio Spurs did it with Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili in the 2000s.

With Green returning, though, the Warriors made a statement that they are going all out to win now and maximize what Steph, Klay and Dray have left in the tank.

It might be unfair to blame Green alone for that. The new second luxury tax apron that punishes teams for their massive spending likely had a huge role in their decision to ditch the two-timeline strategy and just focus on winning now.

At the end of the day, however, the Warriors chose Green over Poole and their other young players.

Whether it pays off or not remains to be seen, but it’s clearly a massive gamble for the Dubs and something that could very well come back to haunt them.

2 Warriors will pay Draymond Green $25 million at age 37

Now, let’s go to Green’s contract. His annual average salary is $25 million, and according to Spotrac, his deal with the Warriors actually increases per year. That means Dray is going to earn a little over $27 million in 2026-27 when he’s 37 years old.

Let’s look at the bright side first. Green declined his $27.6 million player option to become a free agent and sign a long-term deal with the Warriors. In doing so, the Dubs were able to decrease his 2023-24 salary to just $22.3 million. That $5.3 million decrease actually saves Golden State $43 million in taxes, according to The Athletic.

But as mentioned, in order to do that, the Warriors are going to pay him handsomely in the final year of the said deal. Making matters worse, that fourth year of the deal is actually a player option.

1 Draymond Green is set to decline soon

In relation to his contract, the biggest issue with the Warriors paying a 37-year-old Green $27 million is his play that’s expected to decline soon.

Make no mistake, Green is one of the smartest players in the NBA. As Iman Shumpert said recently, his ability to break down plays and see what the other team plans to do before they actually do it has been critical in the Dubs’ success over the years.

Even as he ages, Green could very well be a valuable veteran for the Dubs. But again, the thing is, Dray could end up being an overpaid locker room leader and voice.

Production-wise, it’s not looking good for Golden State. After all, Green hasn’t averaged double digits in scoring since the 2017-18 season. The argument here is that Green’s role is not to score but rather to anchor the defense, as well as do other stuff for the team like grab boards and make plays.

Dray basically does what Curry and Thompson couldn’t. He fills those holes for the two, which is why they have been so effective together.

But as Green’s performance declines, that chemistry and impact will also be tested. Just how long can Green maintain his level of play and be as impactful as he has been over the past few years?

It would have been more ideal for the Warriors had they traded Green when his value was still high. A sign-and-trade for a big man that can pair up nicely with Chris Paul’s style would have been nice for the Dubs, or maybe they could have added more wing depth for a cheaper price along with some picks that they could use if their championship-or-bust plan doesn’t work.

Sure it’s no use crying over spilled milk now, but there will be plenty of eyes on the Warriors as fans and haters alike watch out how their gamble will pan out.