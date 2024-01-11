Highlights The Golden State Warriors' recent blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans highlights the need for changes and potential trades at the deadline.

Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks has emerged as a potential trade target for the Warriors, as the Hawks may be looking to split up their backcourt tandem of Trae Young and Murray.

The Warriors could offer a package including Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, and future first-round picks to entice the Hawks into trading Murray.

The golden days in the Bay Area continue to go dim after the Golden State Warriors suffered another disheartening blowout loss at home, this time to the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 10. With the Warriors sitting three games below .500, it's becoming more clear that changes need to be made at the trade deadline.

Pascal Siakam and Zach LaVine are some of the more notable targets for the Warriors. But apparently, another former All-Star has emerged. In an episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, Anthony Slater of The Athletic noted that Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray could be one of Golden State's potential trade targets.

"People talk about Atlanta, well Atlanta is kinda reverting into more rebuild mode, so they might trade Dejounte Murray — by the way, who is another name. I know he's more of a guard, but that's a name to at least monitor on the Warriors front."

Atlanta is reportedly ready to split up its backcourt tandem of Trae Young and Murray, making the latter one of the hotter commodities in this year's trade market. Playoff contenders such as the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers have been linked as potential suitors for the Hawks guard. Now, the Warriors seem to be entering the fray.

Dejounte Murray – Atlanta Hawks Tenure Stats Seasons Points Assists Steals Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % 2022-23 20.5 6.1 1.5 46.4 34.4 2023-24 21.1 5.0 1.4 46.6 39.2

Warriors send mix of draft capital, salary filler, and youth

Potential package: Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, 2026 and 2028 1st round picks

Should the Warriors decide to pursue Murray, they'd need to offer enough of a package to entice the Hawks into entering a retooling phase where they can better surround Young with complementary talent. Such a package would include Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, and Gary Payton II, along with the Warriors' 2026 and 2028 first-round picks.

To make the money work, however, the Hawks could also include Clint Capela to address the Warriors need at center or De'Andre Hunter to improve their wing depth. In either case, the Warriors would improve dramatically, especially considering that Chris Paul is expected to miss some time with a fractured left hand.

The Warriors have reportedly become more open to trading Wiggins, who is having the worst season of his career so far. Nonetheless, he still makes sense to be included in a return package for the Hawks as, at his peak, he has shown that he can be an elite two-way wing.

The Canadian forward is still 28 years old and could return to the strong form he was in during the Warriors championship run in 2022.

Golden State Warriors – Trade Candidates Stats Players Points Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Andrew Wiggins 11.7 41.8 29.8 Moses Moody 8.7 48.2 35.8 Gary Payton II 5.4 45.6 28.1

Although Wiggins is the biggest name in this proposed trade, he certainly won't be the focal point. The prize in this acquisition would be Moses Moody, a 21-year-old guard who works best off-ball, thanks to his ability to get to the rim and space the floor.

He recently expressed frustration with his role under Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, but showed snippets of brilliance when he gets to see the floor.

Beyond the high-upside prospect in Moody, Atlanta would receive two first-round picks; one in 2026 and another in 2028. Given that the Hawks will try to get back into contention before then, those draft picks could wind up being trade bait for a team that has disgruntled stars and isn't close to being able to compete.

As well, the picks could be of high value considering the Warriors' aging core and they could be rebuilding by the time those years come.

As such, the picks could come with protections to ensure Golden State doesn't mess up a rebuild, but the only way the Hawks could get better fast is if they have assets worth flipping in the long run. After all, Young is 25 years old and is unlikely to want to remain in Atlanta through a rebuild.

Murray could help compensate for Warriors' defensive shortcomings

Above-average defender with a knack for steals

While the Warriors clearly need a shake up, will bringing in Murray make things better in Golden State?

Murray would bring the Dubs a player who could both create his own shot and for his teammates. He has established himself as a nightly 20-point scorer and has played the role of playmaker back when he was with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors have several issues to address, perhaps the most glaring being their defense. Draymond Green's impending return would certainly help, but this has been a season-long issue for Golden State even when Green was around.

Golden State is currently in the bottom-10 in defensive rating this season. The team gave up 76 first-half points to the Toronto Raptors over the weekend, and then 73 points to the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Golden State Warriors – Year-to-Year Defensive Stats 2022-23 2023-24 Category Stat League Rank Stat League Rank Defensive Rating 113.4 14th 116.9 23rd Opponents Points Per Game 117.1 21st 117.6 22nd Opponents' Field Goal % 46.8 9th 47.4 17th Opponents' Points Off Turnovers 19.4 29th 18.4 27th

Murray once had a reputation for being a good defender. He made the All-Defensive First Team in the 2017-18 season and led the league in steals in 2021-22. However, his play on that end of the floor has slowly declined over the years. The Hawks acquired Murray with the intention of having him make up for Young's defensive deficiencies, but Atlanta's defense hasn't quite improved.

The Hawks are in the bottom-five in both defensive rating and opponents' points per game. With Murray on the floor, Atlanta gives up 119.1 points per 100 possessions, which translates to a -2.0 efficiency differential.

Despite the lapses on defense this season, Murray could still help bolster a weak defense in Golden State and playing behind an elite coach like Kerr and with established legends like Curry and Klay Thompson could rejuvenate him.

It would be a risky move for the Warriors, given they'd have three ball-dominant guards once Paul returns from his injury, but his playmaking and scoring prowess, mixed with his ability to create possessions with his steals, could spark a final fire for the Warriors to reach a contending level before the Hall of Fame-bound trio sunsets.