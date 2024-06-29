Highlights Chris Paul's contract deadline was moved back a few days, allowing more trade exploration.

The Golden State Warriors may waive Paul as a last resort, providing much-needed cap relief.

Paul's average performance last season may lead to a potential trade.

Chris Paul has been around the NBA block a few times, and this offseason is no exception. Currently a member of the Golden State Warriors, the veteran point guard never quite fit in with the team, and it has become known that the Warriors are exploring trades for him and could potentially even waive him.

Paul has $30 million guaranteed on his contract for the 2024-25 season. According to a new report from ESPN, the Warriors intend to move the deadline to lock in that contract back to the start of free agency on Sunday, giving them more time to explore a trade. The original deadline was this past Friday.

Waive Possible

The Warriors could also waive Paul but are saving that as a last resort

The report also suggested that the Warriors could waive Paul if they do not find a suitable suitor, which would give the team much cap relief. However, that will only come as a last resort option as the Warriors want to make sure they find a landing spot for the veteran point guard.

The 39-year-old Paul was acquired by the Warriors last offseason from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole, who was a talent but never quite fit in with the Warriors due to chemistry concerns, particularly around Draymond Green.

Poole and Green notably got into an altercation during practice a couple of seasons ago, and Poole’s tenure with Golden State was never the same after that. Meanwhile, Paul was not a fit on the rebuilding Wizards, and joined the Warriors to try and spark something.

Average Stats

Paul was average at best for the Warriors last season as a bench player

The spark ultimately failed to happen. Despite being on the Warriors for just one season, he failed to move the needle. He averaged just 9.2 points per game last season, but his 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game were adequate for a player of his age.

Chris Paul - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PPG 9.2 APG 6.8 FG% 44.1% 3P% 37.1%

He also shot 44.1 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three-point range. That was in 58 games played, primarily off the bench. If the Warriors traded him, his contract would have to be included, making the deal more complicated.

Ultimately, the Warriors will have just one more day to decide what to do with Paul, before free agency begins on Sunday, June 30. As he enters his age 40 season, only time will tell how much the legend has left on the court.