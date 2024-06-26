Highlights The Golden State Warriors are reportedly fully committed to trading for Paul George and signing him to a max extension.

George's stats have improved recently despite his increasing age, making him a valuable asset to any team's playoff aspirations.

The Clippers, meanwhile, are reportedly aiming to trade George before he opts out of the final year of his contract in order to avoid losing him for nothing.

Paul George has been the hottest commodity of the NBA offseason thus far. It is rumored that he will opt out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers by June 30, officially becoming a free agent.

With that, the entire fabric of the NBA landscape will be shaken up. George is seeking a four-year max contract, which the Clippers have been unwilling to give; they have offered three years at most.

Several teams are rumored to be involved in the George sweepstakes, including the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers . But one team that has perhaps made the loudest noise and has made it known that they are all in on George is the Golden State Warriors .

Warriors to Reportedly Make a Run at Paul George

Golden State has made it clear it is all in on George

The Warriors are a team that showed flashes of their prior success this past season, but it has become clear that they are behind the times.

The Western Conference has gotten younger and stronger with numerous new competitors, and due to that, Golden State found itself on the outside of the playoffs looking in earlier than expected.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, several teams are in on George (as expected), but the Warriors are fully prepared to do what it takes to trade for him and then sign him to a max extension.

“[George] wants a full out max and there are a number of teams out there, I am told, that are prepared to give it to him, who are prepared to trade for him. One of those teams, potentially, is up the coast in Golden State.”

Notably, George cannot opt out of his contract with the Clippers until June 30. Therefore, if the Clippers want to get a hefty package for him in return rather than him departing for nothing, they will seek to trade him prior to that deadline.

A Primary Component of a Title Team

The veteran may play a key role in a team's run to the 2025 championship

According to Windhorst, the Warriors are prepared to trade for George and then immediately extend him for the four years that he wants. That would be beneficial to Golden State, as his stats have only been getting better recently despite his advancing age.

This past season, George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three-point range.

The 14-year-veteran has been a key piece of the Clippers the last few seasons, but that time appears to be coming to an end.

Paul George – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Season Career PTS 22.6 20.8 REB 5.2 6.3 AST 3.5 3.7 FG% 47.1 44.0 3PT% 41.3 38.5

At age 34, George is no spring chicken. But this past year was a wake-up call to the Warriors that they are no longer the dynastic team that won four titles — that era may be one of the past. They may view George as the final piece of the puzzle to get back into proper contention.