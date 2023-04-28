The Golden State Warriors have the post-season experience to defend their NBA championship this season despite issues with their younger players, and 35-year-old superstar Stephen Curry still can't be written off, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GIVEMESPORT.

NBA playoff latest news - Golden State Warriors

The Warriors entered the post-season as only the sixth seed in the Western Conference but have come back from 2-0 down to lead the Sacramento Kings 3-2 in their best-of-seven first round playoff series. They can advance to the conference semi-finals and a mouth-watering potential match-up against the Los Angeles Lakers should they win at home on Friday night.

In Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Warriors still maintain a core trio of players who have been part of the franchise for over a decade and have won four championships each. Forward Andrew Wiggins is another NBA veteran and played a key role in their 2022 title run.

All four players scored at least 20 during Wednesday night's crucial 123-116 win against the Kings, with Green, in particular, shining in an unfamiliar role off the bench with 21 points, four assists and seven rebounds. Kevon Looney, starting at center, was monstrous on the boards and snagged 22 rebounds, along with dishing seven assists of his own.

What has Medina said about the Warriors?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Media stated that the Warriors could 'go off the rails' and pointed out the lack of consistency from their younger players as a potential weakness. However, he also argued that the experience in the team and Curry's star power makes them impossible to write off.

"I mentioned the Warriors as one of the title favourites among all these other teams but I think that it really can cut both ways. They have the pathway to defend their NBA championship because they have the experience. They have Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, but it could also go off the rails - they haven't had consistent success with their young guys.

"But I think that the Warriors can really lean on the fact that, when you have Steph Curry on your team, you never can truly count them out. With improved health for Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, they can patch this together to still make a run. But they've got a challenge on their hands for sure."

Can the Warriors secure back-to-back championships?

In short, yes. With the two major threats in the West, the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets, meeting in the other conference semi-finals, the Warriors will fancy their chances against either the Lakers or the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round should they progress.

They have enough talent and depth to beat either of those teams across seven games, along with dispatching the overachieving Kings on Friday. From there, anything can happen - but Curry and the Warriors have proven time and time again they live for the big occasion.