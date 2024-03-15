Highlights Jonathan Kuminga wants to stay with the Warriors long-term and addressed the previous reports of frustration with playing time.

Earlier this season, Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Golden State Warriors appeared to be somewhat in doubt. The 21-year-old forward had reportedly "lost faith" in head coach Steve Kerr and no longer believed he could reach his full potential with the Warriors, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania back in early January.

But Kuminga's play, along with Kerr's willingness to lean on the young playmaker has led to a drastic change in tune as the final stretch of the 2023-24 regular season ramps up.

Kuminga's hope for his future has flipped so much, that his recent comments on the Dubs Talk podcast were eye-opening. Not only is he happy with Golden State, but as Kuminga explained to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, he wants to be a member of the Warriors for life.

Kuminga Eyeing Long Career With Warriors

Warriors forward also addressed the previous report of issues with Kerr

With inconsistent playing time now a thing of the past, and Kuminga playing the best basketball of his career over the past three months, he now looks like a legitimate member of Golden State's future core. And that's the ultimate goal, based on his recent comments.

“I would love to just be one of the Warriors for life – and just never change."

Those words have to feel like a breath of fresh air for the team's fanbase and also the front office. Kuminga also clarified his previous frustrations to Poole on the podcast, stating that he didn't lose faith, but did believe he needed to be on the floor.

“I did not lose faith of being here; it’s not what I said. It was just definitely to a point where I felt like I need to be [on the court]. I felt like I could help. I felt like there was just so much left on the table where I felt like me and the young guys could go out there and help Steph, Klay and Draymond."

Kuminga's Integral Part of Warriors' 2023-24 Turnaround

Golden State's former first-round pick was one of multiple pieces that's turned the season around

Although the Warriors still have a ways to go before looking like anything even resembling the group that won three titles in four years, the outlook is far better currently than earlier in the season. And Kuminga's play is a big part of that.

Kerr's squad, led by the longtime trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green got off to a a 6-2 start to the season, but fell to 6-7 on November 16. From that point through February 10, the Warriors got back to the .500 mark just one time, and it lasted for three games in late December.

But since their 25-25 record on February 10, the Warriors have held a .500 record or better, currently sitting at 34-31 and likely destined for the play-in game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Kuminga's numbers jumped drastically in January, and he's averaged north of 28.7 minutes per game in each of the past three months (including March).

Over that three-month span, Kuminga has averaged 20.6, 18.1 and 20.6 points per game while being arguably the No. 2 or 3 most reliable scorer on the roster.

Jonathan Kuminga's Stats by Month - 2023-24 Month MPG PPG RPG FG% Oct. 21.7 11.0 4.3 44.4% Nov. 19.7 11.3 2.8 45.5% Dec. 24.4 14.2 5.4 56.3% Jan. 30.5 20.6 5.8 58.6% Feb. 30.2 18.1 5.6 54.1% March 28.7 20.6 4.9 49.5%

With the Warriors likely to be the No. 9 or 10 seed in the Western Conference come playoff time, Kuminga could be pivotal to the team's chances at making a deep postseason run.

Golden State will be a longshot to do so coming from a high seed, but with Curry, a revitalized Thompson and Green all playing well, their 21-year-old budding star has the chance to be the ultimate difference maker this postseason.