Highlights Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 points off the bench in his return from injury.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had Kuminga in a reserve role in his return, which the talented young forward says he had no issue with.

Warriors need to keep this high level of play rolling into the postseason, and could be a danagerous team if they do.

Jonathan Kuminga was able to return to the floor on Sunday for the Golden State Warriors after missing six straight games with a knee injury.

Kuminga came in off the bench for the Warriors, and scored 21 points in 27 minutes in Golden State's 118–110 win over the Utah Jazz.

It was a somewhat new role for Kuminga, who had taken over one of the starting spots in the Warriors' lineup for the majority of their season, but it is a change that Kuminga says he is not worried about at this point in the year.

"I wasn’t concerned about coming off the bench," Kuminga told reporters after the game. "I was more concerned with just going in there and impacting. Just play my game."

While it's never fun to lose your spot in the starting lineup, Kuminga said he was more concerned about the good of the team. The Warriors won five of the six games they were recently forced to play without Kuminga, and with so much on the line late in the year, there's no reason to fix what ain't broke.

"As long as I know I go out there and just effect us winning, that’s all that matters," Kuminga said. "At the end of the day, it’s the coaches’ decision. If that’s how they feel, everything is moving well, why would you want to go away from what was moving well? Since I’ve been out, everything’s been moving just fine. It’s not because I’m out, but at this point, everything is moving well. We’re going to stick with what’s going to help us win, and just keep winning games."

Warriors Are Going to Need Every Trick in Their Bag to Make a Run in the Playoffs

Play-in tournament is not a kind place.

Kuminga's return comes at a great time for Golden State, who are going to need to keep their run of hot play going heading into the postseason if they're to have any hope at making a true run at the title.

As things stand, the Warriors are in 10th place in the Western Conference, holding on to the final spot in the play-in tournament. They currently trail the teams in eighth and ninth place by 1.5 games with four games left to play.

While there's an outside chance they could leap a team or two before season's end, it looks more likely than not that the Warriors will finish the season in the bottom half of the play-in tournament, needing to win back-to-back games to reach the true postseason bracket. If they finish in tenth place, where they currently sit, both of those games will be on the road.

In a normal year, there would be little hope for a team that escaped the play-in tournament to make any sort of real run in the playoffs, as they immediately face off against the best teams their conference has to offer. While that's still true, the Warriors carry playoff and championship experience that few teams in the NBA can match, and it's tough to count any team with Stephen Curry out in a best-of-seven series.