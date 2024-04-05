Highlights Jonathan Kuminga appears close to a return and was able to scrimmage but wasn't quite ready to return from injury for the Warriors.

The Warriors are making a push for the postseason and are on the verge of securing at least the No. 10 seed in the West.

The Warriors have a favorable remaining schedule but are bound for the play-in tournament.

The Golden State Warriors have some good news heading into their final six games of the season. On Thursday night, the Warriors won their sixth straight game, taking down the Houston Rockets 133–110 at the Toyota Center.

Before the game tipped off, head coach Steve Kerr spoke with reporters, and provided an update on third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga, who had missed four straight games due to injury and was downgraded to out for a fifth time against the Rockets.

"He played the day of the Dallas game, scrimmaged," Kerr told reporters. "He scrimmaged again this morning. Just didn’t feel quite ready, and training staff said they felt strongly that we should give him another night off. We’re hopeful for tomorrow. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow."

While the Warriors were hopeful that Kuminga would be back in the lineup for their game against the Rockets on Thursday, Golden State was able to cruise to the win without him, and Kerr seemed pleased that he was able to get some extra rest while still scrimmaging to get his conditioning back into playing shape.

"He’s doing a lot better," Kerr said. "It’s good that he’s gotten a couple of conditioning in, and work. Like I said, hopefully tomorrow."

Kuminga has emerged as a key part of the Warriors lineup this season, starting a career-high 44 games and averaging 16.3 points per game, good for third on the team. Between slumps from teammate Klay Thompson and several suspensions for Draymond Green, Kuminga has been a reliable aspect of the Warriors unit alongside Stephen Curry throughout the year.

Kuminga's Potential Return Comes at Just the Right Moment for the Warriors

Golden State is making a fierce push for the postseason.

Golden State's season has not gone according to plan. Two years removed from a surprise run to the championship, the Warriors have lagged all year in a Western Conference that is stacked with powerhouse teams that have spent the better part of a decade looking up to Golden State in the standings.

At 42–34 after Thursday night's win, the Warriors sit in tenth place in the West, currently holding the last spot in the play-in tournament if the season ended today. With six games left to play, Golden State is just two games behind the Sacramento Kings, who are in eighth place, and still have the potential to jump them in the standings and earn an easier path out of the play-in tournament.

While there's little margin for error, there's reason to hope that the Warriors could make such a jump. Of their six remaining games, three of them are against opponents who have already been eliminated from playoff contention, and two more are against teams that also currently find themselves in the play-in tournament. Meanwhile, the Kings face a gauntlet of games that include road trips against the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder to close their season. Having already lost three out of their last five games, the Kings are trending in the wrong direction just as the Warriors are trending up.

With Kuminga potentially back on the court soon, Golden State will have another valuable weapon as they make their push.