Highlights Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is coming off of a career season in 2023-24.

Speculation and rumors ensued after the Warriors' early playoff exit, furthering the idea of capitalizing on Kuminga's value.

According to NBA insiders, the team has now deemed Kuminga as too valuable to let go of prior to the 2024-25 season.

The Golden State Warriors athletic third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga opened a lot of eyes in league circles after this past season, showing massive improvement in many facets of his game. Although this was great for the team, who could theoretically use Kuminga to keep the team's future bright, the option of trading the rising star in exchange for a more established star player was most likely considered.

The idea hung in the air and had been attacked from many different angles ever since the Warriors' deflating loss to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament on April 16.

The proverbial writing was on the wall for a potential Kuminga exit. The Warriors did not look like the same team from their 2022 NBA championship run, and nowhere close to the days of old in the 2015-16 season. All signs pointed to Golden State wanting to deal their young stars and give their 4-time NBA championship-winning core a chance to compete for their fifth, even if that meant sending out the potential All-Star talent of Kuminga and others. Now, many outlets have reported that the rumors can be put to rest.

Jonathan Kuminga - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 16.1 TS% 59.8% +/- +1.7 PITP 10.0 Corner 3PT% 43.5%

On Friday morning, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that Golden State now considers Jonathan Kuminga as 'untouchable,' promptly ending the trade scenarios and what-ifs. Though it may not be a decision that's popular, relatively new Warriors' GM Mike Dunleavy has made up his mind, keeping his young talent on the roster and not flipping it for the potential of finding a player to extend the prime of Stephen Curry.

"They'll do everything they can to keep him. They don't even want to talk about him." -Shelburne

Did the 'Two-Timeline' System Work for Golden State?

With some levels of success in the past three years, the Warriors' plan may have been effective

Jonathan Kuminga was drafted to the Warriors at a very odd time in the team's history. Golden State was still trying to see what could happen with their 'center of the future' in the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, James Wiseman, as well as trying to find their way back into contention with a rehabbing Klay Thompson's return on the horizon.

This was the beginning stage of the Warriors' eventual scheme to have their young talent develop alongside their championship core in hopes that they would contribute to the team quickly.

The Warriors' 'two-timeline' structure continued with the selection of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody in the 2021 NBA Draft, with the seventh and fourteenth picks respectively. In the second season with the plan put into practice, it culminated in an NBA championship in 2022, where the team proved that a healthy core of Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green could still walk away with a ring by season's end. Kuminga and Moody did not affect the outcome very much, however, as they played sparingly throughout the 2022 playoffs.

In the 2022 NBA Finals, Kuminga totaled 8 minutes of play in four of the six games during the series. This treatment was the same for Moody, who played 10 total minutes in those Finals while connecting on the only shot he took in Game 2, shooting 100 percent from the field in the series. Wiseman contributed even less to the team in both the regular season and post-season, as he did not play for the entirety of the campaign because of a knee injury.

The main sentiment here is that since the 2022 championship win, the young talent on this Warriors team has not contributed to winning when playing real, rotational minutes. The 2022-23 squad was bounced from the playoffs in the second round by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, and the 2023-24 iteration of the team failed to make the playoffs in general, a first in a long time for a Warriors team with a healthy Curry, Thompson and Green. With the decision of keeping Kuminga on the roster, the Warriors are still clinging to the idea that a piece that was developed in the 'two-timeline' system could help the team win.

It still remains to be seen whether Kuminga can improve to be the second or third-best player on a championship team, but the 2024-25 season gives him a chance to prove that this past season was just the beginning of his elevation into an All-Star caliber talent.