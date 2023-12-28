Highlights Warriors coach Steve Kerr supports Jonathan Kuminga's desire to play but emphasizes that playing time decisions vary from game to game.

Kuminga has shown significant improvement recently, averaging 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds since Dec. 6.

Andrew Wiggins, despite a slump this season, had an impressive performance against the Nuggets in Kuminga's stead, and his success is crucial for the team's playoff ambitions.

In the wake of the Golden State Warriors' six-point loss to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day, third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga was seemingly miffed over not being given the opportunity to close out the contest. After the game, he sounded off on getting pulled from games, saying, "That messes with my head."

One can hardly blame him, too, when one considers that the loss snapped what had been a five-game winning streak. There's also the fact that Kuminga has become a bona fide first-teamer amid Draymond Green's suspension and one that had scored 13 points through the game's first three quarters.

After practice on Wednesday, though, Warriors coach Steve Kerr let it be known that he wasn't sweating Kuminga's commentary. He further shouted out the former No. 7 overall pick's growth and competitive drive while maintaining that the decision to take him out was all about the ebbs and flows of that particular game, according to NBC Sports Bay Area:

"I don’t mind those comments at all. ... Every guy wants to play, and JK's a really talented guy. But every game, I have to read the game, and [Andrew Wiggins] was our best player. We decided to go with Wiggs down the stretch, and those are easy decisions for me. The game before, I think JK finished, and he was playing great. ... It's just going to vary from game to game for everybody. That's just where our team is right now. Where JK is, too."

Kuminga has soared in recent weeks

Hit double-digit scoring figures in 10 straight games

Fans, pundits and people within the organization alike have been clamoring for a big breakout from Kuminga since he first donned the gold and blue. Having entered the Association as a 19-year-old, however, the Congolese national wasn't exactly ready for prime time upon arrival. And Kerr probably isn't wrong in noting that Kuminga isn't at a point where minutes will be guaranteed from game to game.

That's not to take anything away from the big strides that he has made in recent weeks, though.

Since Dec. 6 — three games before Kerr inserted him into the starting five — Kuminga has averaged 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game while connecting on 59.6 percent of his attempts from the field and 41.7 percent from three-point range. Along the way, he has been one of the team's most positive players (with a net rating of 5.9) and logged double-figure scoring efforts in 10 straight contests.

Jonathan Kuminga – 2023-24 On/Off Impact Date +/- 12/19 vs BOS +3 12/22 vs WAS +9 12/23 vs POR +18 12/25 @ DEN -24

Still, his relative inexperience will rear its head from time to time; he was minus-24 against Denver, for example. Consequently, Kuminga will probably have to continue taking his situational lumps.

Also, Kerr isn't just beholden to Kuminga where playing time is concerned. He has a whole roster of players to worry about, and Kuminga's sacrifice versus the Nuggets paid huge dividends for Wiggins.

Wiggins' has regressed this season

Career low in points and efficiency

After playing a key role in helping the Warriors capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2022, Wiggins has seen his game devolve exponentially over the ensuing 18 months. And he's arguably at an all-time low through the first 30ish games of 2023-24. As of this writing, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging just 12.7 points nightly on 42.8 percent shooting overall and a 31.0 percent conversion rate from deep.

Andrew Wiggins – Year-to-Year Statistics Season Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % 2021-22 17.2 4.5 2.2 46.6 39.3 2022-23 17.1 5.0 2.3 47.3 39.6 2023-24 12.7 4.5 1.2 42.8 31.0

He was excellent against the Nuggets, though, scoring 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting and sinking two triples. He was equally impressive on December 17th against the Portland Trail Blazers, notching 25 points on 9-of-12 from the field with four three-pointers and seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

Wiggins' ability to string these kinds of games together could play a key role in helping the Warriors get back to the top half of the playoff bracket in the Western Conference. If the opportunity to do so comes at Kuminga's (or someone else's) expense from time to time, it's probably a price worth paying.